Naomi Osaka, Amanda Gorman among co-chairs for 2021 Met Gala

After an unexpected hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Met Gala is back. According to a recent announcement, Naomi Osaka, Amanda Gorman and more are among the co-chairs for the 2021 event.

Usually on the first Monday in May, the Met Gala is essentially fashion’s biggest night, where the Costume Institute launches their annual exhibition.

Each year a different theme, the Met Gala has only grown in popularity over the years as it has become a truly star-studded event, with some of the biggest stars across the globe attending the glamorous night. While the Gala had to take last year off, it is officially coming back in full force on Sept. 13, 2021.

Referred to as “Part One” of the Costume Institute’s exhibition, the theme is set to explore, “the nation’s sartorial identity.”

Per an official description, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, promises to be, “a deep dive into American ingenuity. Everything from the luxe ease of Halston’s ’70s glamour to Rodarte’s ethereal edge and Kerby Jean-Raymond’s powerful political vision for Pyer Moss will feature within the forthcoming exhibition.”

The official announcement on Vogue also announces this year’s co-chairs, which in addition to Gorman and Osaka, feature Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet and Grammy winner Billie Eilish. Speaking to why they were chosen for this special event, the announcement in Vogue reads, “Each of the Met’s four co-hosts embodies the defining factor of American style: individualism.

They may approach the concept differently, but their shared passion for expressing themselves through clothing connects with the exhibition’s theme. Chalamet, Eilish, Osaka, and Gorman have all developed a distinct visual language for their public personas, one that is informed by the legacy of iconic fashion made in the U.S.A.”

The announcement also contains fun blurbs on the co-chairs, speaking not only to their major achievements and careers but of course, their fashion sense as well.

On Osaka, it reads: “Though she was born in Japan, tennis champ Osaka’s formative years were spent stateside, racking up titles and developing an irreverent sense of style. The striking, colorful pieces she favors on and off the court turned her into a designer muse and one of the best-dressed athletes around.”

Speaking to Gorman, Vogue writes she has, “cultivated a look powerful enough to match her words.”

Part 2 of the Met Gala, America: An Anthology of Fashion, is set to open in May 2022, in the typical Met Gala slot. This theme is focused more on “the development of American fashion by presenting narratives that relate to the complex and layered histories of those spaces.”

For more information on the Met Gala, check out the official announcement at Vogue, here.

