On Monday, the New York Police Department reported a rise in the number of hate crimes and arrests compared to last year.

From January to May 2021, there have already been 180 hate crimes reported in New York City, according to the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force, an increase from the 104 incidents reported during the same window of time in 2020.

The number of hate crimes has risen by 73% and the number of arrests for hate crime cases has risen by a staggering 160% according to NYPD. Data also reveals that Asian Americans and Jewish people are the most prominent groups being targeted in the city.

In March, WNYC reporter Arun Venugopal spoke to CBS News about his coverage on anti-Asian violence.



In a March 2021 interview with CBS News, Arun Venugopal, a senior reporter for radio station WNYC’s Race and Justice Unit spoke to the prevalence of the problem both nationally and in NYC.

“These incidents are happening all over New York City and in Asian-majority neighborhoods as well. You see people getting shoved, spat upon, coughed at, harassed, called names and ethnic slurs,” said Venugopal. “This is a huge problem and the fact that it’s happening in places like Flushing, Queens, and Manhattan’s Chinatown is causing a lot of distress for members of the Asian American community. “

This week, yet another attack was reported on Monday after a 31-year-old Asian woman was struck in the head by a hammer in Manhattan. On Tuesday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo responded to the incident saying, “I am disgusted by this violent attack in Midtown Manhattan, the latest seemingly senseless and despicable hate crime against Asian Americans in this state,” NBC News reports.

People participate in a protest to demand an end to anti-Asian violence on April 4, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The latest data from NYPD also found that Jewish people were the second-largest group targeted by hate crimes and that there were 54 crimes against Jewish people reported since January 2021, the Wall Street Journal reports.

According to an annual survey by the Anti-Defamation League released last week, more than 2,000 instances of harassment, assault, and vandalism occurred in 2020 across 47 states and the District of Columbia.

On Sunday, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio condemned the violence at a rally, saying “If you hate, get the hell out of here, because you don’t belong in New York City!” CNN reports.

“So anyone who commits a hate crime, let’s be blunt, let’s be clear. We will find you, we will prosecute you. You will suffer the consequences. If you harm our Asian brothers and sisters, you will pay. Period!”

theGrio’s Biba Adams contributed to this report.

