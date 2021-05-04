Joy Reid claps back at Tucker Carlson over Harvard acceptance

"Did you want to go to Harvard? Did they reject you?" she said after he repeatedly called her 'the race lady.'

Journalist and host Joy Reid responded to Fox News personality Tucker Carlson after becoming aware that he frequently refers to her as ‘the race lady,’ on his broadcast.

“The ReidOut” host decided to dedicated almost five minutes to unpacking Carlson’s issue with her and her platform.

“Personally, I prefer my news and information to be grounded in reality, rather than monetizing my amygdala to keep me on edge and buying MyPillows and gold,” she said. She then aired a montage of Carlson targeting her with the aforementioned derogatory nickname.

“Oh, honey, honey. Tuckums. Is this really about me fixating on race, or is it about you fixating on race?” she asked, giving him a nickname of her own.

Joy Reid Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen) Tucker Carlson (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

She also called out Carlson for his educational and career mishaps, most of which she achieved herself.

“I don’t know, maybe I’m sensitive to this stuff, but it felt like kinda like a dog whistle. Did you want to go to Harvard? Did they reject you? And you think, ‘they let the race lady in, ugh, affirmative action, ugh!’ Let me cheer you up, ok? I got into Harvard, and ok, Yale, Vassar and the University of Denver too because I had really high GPA and fantastic S.A.T. Scores, that’s how affirmative action works, love,” she exclaimed.

“See, just because maybe you didn’t have great grades and great test scores and needed girlfriend’s daddy to help you get into college, doesn’t mean you don’t have amazing people in your life who love you. I mean, you got all that Swanson money, right? Fish sticks for everybody, woo!”

She continued to run down his canceled show at MSNBC, rejected application to the CIA, and his not-so-remarkable stint at CNN. Reid continued to explain how although his criticism falls on her discussing race, he also uses race as the basis for most of his content.

“I’m not one who spools out over my neighborhood changing like I’m some segregationist housewife from the 1950s. That would be you, Tuckums. And I’m not spouting conspiracy theories that white people will be replaced by a Democratic Party conspiracy to import non-white people to outnumber them, a theory that was also spouted by the Charlottesville tiki-torch Nazis. That would also be you,” she said.

(Photo: MSNBC)

Reid is no stranger to powerfully responding to conservatives and examining their statements. theGrio reported in March that the award-winning journalist used her Twitter platform to call out regarding conservative’s secret desires to say the N-word. Reid’s comment was made in response to Dr. Jason Johnson’s tweet, who dissected the many “hoops” Black people go through compared to their white counterparts.

“I’ll say it again: people on the right would trade all the tax cuts for the ability to openly say the n-word like in ‘the good old days,’” tweeted the host. “To them, not being able to be openly racist and discriminatory without consequence is oppression. Trump is the avatar for this “freedom.”

She also did not hold back her comments on the Jan 6 insurrection, as reported by theGrio. In a powerful speech on MSNBC during the network’s coverage of the riots, Reid drew a clear comparison between the police response to the insurrection at the national Capitol and the nationwide protests supporting Black lives last summer.

Watch her full response to Carlson below:

