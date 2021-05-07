Gabrielle Union jokes about being ghosted by ‘love of my life’ prom date

Union has been married to former NBA player Dwyane Wade since 2014

Gabrielle Union may be happily married now but even she can remember being ‘ghosted.’

The actress and author posted a TikTok featuring a photo of her prom date whom she jokingly called the love of her life.

She captioned the video, “Went to Prom with the ‘love of my life,'” she wrote over the image appearing in a white dress and pearls as her date rocks a high-top, bow tie and black suit. “Never seen nor heard from him since.”

In the comments section she added, “‘Loves of my life’ 😅 The support group meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays.”

Union has been married to former NBA player Dwyane Wade since 2014. The couple share a two-year-old daughter, Kaavia James and are raising Dwyane’s son Zaire, and daughter Zaya, from a previous marriage, as well as his nephew. Wade also has a son, Xavier, with reality TV star Aja Metoyer.

Gabrielle Union arrives at “America’s Got Talent” Season 14 Live Show at Dolby Theatre on Sept. 10, 2019, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

As reported by theGrio, Union recently revealed she is releasing another book, “You Got Anything Stronger?” which appears to piggyback off her first memoir, “We’re Going to Need More Wine.”

Her original memoir gets into detail about her early life and what it was like coming up as a budding Hollywood star.

“Because I had more s— to say… My new book “You Got Anything Stronger?” is available for preorder now at the link in bio. #yougotanythingstronger #shitgotreal,” wrote Union recently for the Instagram caption.

The post features an image of the book with a text informing fans it will be available in hardcover, ebook, and audiobook.

According to Amazon, the “conversation goes deeper” in her latest work. The description states:

“So. Where were we? Right, you and I left off in October 2017, when my first book came out. The weeks before were filled with dreams of loss. Pets dying. My husband leaving me. Babies not being born. My therapist told me it was my soul preparing for my true self to emerge after letting go of my grief.”

It continues, “I had finally spoken openly about my fertility journey. I was having second thoughts—in fact, so many thoughts they were organizing to go on strike. But I knew I had to be honest because I didn’t want other women going through IVF to feel as alone as I did. I had suffered in isolation, having so many miscarriages that I could not give an exact number. Strangers shared their own journeys and heartbreak with me. I had led with the truth, and it opened the door to compassion.”

In her first book, Union opened up about being brutally raped when she was 19 and working at a retail store. She also discussed the challenges she faced with multiple miscarriages and offered insight into her relationships before being married to Wade.

“When I released “We’re Going to Need More Wine,” the response was so great people asked when I would do a sequel,” the description adds. ”The New York Times even ran a headline reading “We’re Going to Need More Gabrielle Union.”

Frankly, after being so open and honest in my writing, I wasn’t sure there was more of me I was ready to share.”

But apparently there is. “You Got Something Stronger” will hit bookstores on Sept. 14

