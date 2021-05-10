Amazon drops 1st trailer for ‘Solos’ with Morgan Freeman

The seven-part anthology series explores the strange, beautiful, heart-breaking truths of what it means to be human

Amazon Prime Video has released the official trailer for the highly anticipated Amazon Original anthology series Solos, created by David Weil and starring Academy Award-winning actor Morgan Freeman.

Per press release, these character-driven stories contend that even during our most seemingly isolated moments, in the most disparate of circumstances, we are all connected through the human experience. Academy Award-winning actors Anne Hathaway and Helen Mirren also star along with Emmy Award-winning actor Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens, and Constance Wu. The series will premiere on May 21 exclusively on Prime Video in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Ireland, India, New Zealand and later this year in additional territories.

The seven-part anthology series explores the strange, beautiful, heart-breaking, hilarious, wondrous truths of what it means to be human. The series spans our present and future and illuminates that even during our most isolated moments we are all connected through the human experience.

The production is described as “a dramatic and thought-provoking seven-part anthology series that explores the deeper meaning of human connection.”

“This was a return to his roots. This was an opportunity for him to do something, as he says, ‘incredibly challenging,'” Weil told Entertainment Weekly about Mackie’s “Tom” episode. “It’s just him on camera for 30 minutes straight. It’s a play. I think each of these are plays. They’re filmed theater, so to speak. So Anthony was really excited about that.”

Freeman and Stevens star in “Stuart,” the only episode of Solos featuring two actors. Per comicbook.com, Stevens plays a man with “shadowy motives” who encounters Freeman’s Stuart.

“We believe Morgan Freeman’s character has Alzheimer’s, and my grandmother had Alzheimer’s, and so there was a wish-fulfillment in this piece because I always wished ‘What if just one day she woke up and remembered everything?’ How beautiful that would be,” Weil told EW. He said the episode “is about someone who reclaims their memories and reanimates in that way, and what that would be like. So that was really moving and exciting for me to see.”

Actor Zach Braff directs Hathaway in “Leah,” in which she plays a scientist who discovers time travel. Weil said watching the duo work together “was like Mike Nichols and Elaine May.”

“They just complemented each other in such a brilliant way, and I think it created something so soulful on screen,” he continued.

Solos is executive produced by Weil and Laura Lancaster with Pixie Wespiser serving as a producer. Weil makes his directorial debut, helming three episodes. Sam Taylor-Johnson directs and executive produces two episodes. Additional directors include Braff and Tiffany Johnson.

“I am beyond thrilled to be bringing Solos to life alongside this group of artists who I so deeply admire. I created this piece with a desire to capture stories about connection, hope, and the search for that common hum of humanity that binds us all,” said Weil in the press release. “I’m immensely grateful to Jennifer Salke and my incredible partners at Amazon for their unwavering support and collaboration on this special project.”

