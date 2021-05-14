AOC says she ‘threw out’ people like Taylor Greene as bartender following Capitol clash

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez says she won't "see this kind of intimidation attempts by a person who supports white supremacists."

Loading the player...

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recalled her past life as a bartender when describing a recent conflict with Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Capitol Hill.

“I used to work as a bartender. These are the kinds of people that I threw out of bars all the time,” Ocasio-Cortez told reporters. “For me, this isn’t even about how I feel. It’s that I refuse to allow young women, people of color, people who are standing up for what they believe, to see this kind of intimidation attempts by a person who supports white supremacists in our nation’s Capitol.”

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (left) recalled her past life as a bartender when describing a recent conflict with Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (right) on Capitol Hill. (Photos by Jim Lo Scalzo -Pool/Getty Images and Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Greene reportedly shouted at Ocasio-Cortez earlier this week as the two members of Congress left the House floor.

Reporters from The Washington Post wrote that they observed the fiery Republican shout, “Hey, Alexandria” at her colleague. She then accused the Democrat of supporting “terrorist” groups, referring to Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

“You don’t care about the American people,” Greene reportedly shouted. “Why do you support terrorists and Antifa?”

Read More: Biden and Harris make first maskless appearance: ‘Better days are ahead’

Greene later tweeted, “Just talked to @AOC again. You chickened out bc you are too scared to debate me about your Socialist Green New Deal. You are also a hate-America terrorist sympathizer. #JihadSquad. Members of Congress do NOT support terrorism & shouldn’t be afraid to debate their legislation.”

She addressed Ocasio-Cortez’s media comments on Twitter, saying, “@AOC you’ve never thrown anyone out of a bar, you’re too scared to talk to anyone. You’re too weak & afraid to debate me about your own socialist policy that would plunge your own constituents into poverty. You only know how to hide and play victim.”

Read More: Sunny Hostin shuts down Meghan McCain: US ‘should never forget’ insurrection

Democrats in Congress are again calling for Greene to be expelled after what they called an attack on another Congress member.

A spokesperson for Ocasio-Cortez said, “We hope leadership and the Sergeant at Arms will take real steps to make Congress a safe, civil place for all Members and staff — especially as many offices are discussing reopening. One Member has already been forced to relocate her office due to Congresswoman Greene’s attacks,” referring to Missouri Rep. Cori Bush, who moved her office away from Greene earlier this year.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

Loading the player...

Share

