Angela Stanton-King criticizes club after kids interact with drag queens

A local Florida gay club is experiencing threats after Republican politician Angela Stanton-King expressed her outrage online in April over a drag queen’s interaction with two young girls.

Angela Stanton-King, candidate for Georgias 5th district speaks to supporters of the Republican incumbent candidate Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) while they attend an Election Day event hosted by the Georgia Republican Party on November 3, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Perdue is in a tight race against Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff, who narrowly lost a 2017 Georgia congressional race in a district Democrats flipped the following year. Georgia’s other Senate seat is also up for grabs, pitting the Rev. Raphael Warnock and incumbent Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed by Georgia’s governor at the end of 2019 to fill the seat formerly held by Johnny Isakson, who stepped down for health reason. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

Stanton-King uploaded a video of herself on April 14 at The Palace Bar and Restaurant on Instagram with the caption, “WTF @palacdesobe.”

“Now I’m sitting here trying to figure out why in the hell these people got these f—— little bitty a– kids at this f—— drag show,” she said in the nearly two-minute video. “It is 11:40 at night and these people have children in a f—— drag show at LA on the beach. Look at this sh–.”

She turns the camera to show young girls walking behind a drag queen as she directs them to pose and collect their money.

“Look at this bulls—! Look at this bullsh– now,” she says. “Look, they’re giving them f—— money! Little girls now. Look at this sh– and throwing money at these little girls. Got them picking up f——- money off the floor like they’re f—— strippers and s—!”

The drag queen in the video can be seen handing one of the little girls a $20 dollar bill and saying, “You wanna know something? Your first 20 as a drag queen means you’ve made it.”

A woman can be heard in the background saying, “Oh, no, no, no! I can’t go for that” as Stanton-King continued to express her anger and disgust as she says, “I’m ready to go. Get me the f— out of here now.”

Thomas Donall, the owner of The Palace, said the club experienced homophobic and transphobic hate comments after Stanton-King shared her criticism online.

“It was all innocent fun for the girls,” Donall told Local 10. “I mean they were posing with a Madonna show.”

Donall shared that one hate message they received said, “I hope y’all end up like Pulse,” referencing the 2016 Pulse Nightclub massacre of 49 LGBT people in Orlando. At the time, it was the deadliest shooting in the country.

“It’s really difficult for us and heart-wrenching,” Donall said of the threats. “I mean it just makes me…really sick to my stomach.”

In a separate video, Stanton-King confronted a club employee and said the moment made her feel “offended and disrespected by being a survivor of sexual abuse.”

According to Newsweek, the politician has a history of anti-LGBTQ opinions which led to her being banned from Twitter after threatening to assault a trans woman. In October, she said, “If you support LBGTQ+ Youth, you support Pedophilia.”

Someone should be arrested and charged!#SaveTheChildren https://t.co/sFu1daV6DH — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 19, 2021

The video made its way around conservative circles. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene reacted to Ian Miles Cheong’s tweet about the incident, saying, “Someone should be arrested and charged. #SaveTheChildren.”

