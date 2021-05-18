Nicki Minaj ends beef with Wendy Williams: ‘You are an icon’

After the daytime talk show host crowned Minaj "an icon and a legend," the Queens rapper returned the love on social media.

It looks like Nicki Minaj has buried the hatchet in her months-long feud with Wendy Williams.

Nicki Minaj and Wendy Williams (Photo: Getty Images)

Williams discussed Nicki Minaj’s return to the music scene after the recent re-release of her fan-favorite mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty, along with new tracks.

“She still has to compete with those young girls because they are people in the making, but Nicki to me is definitely an icon and definitely a legend,” Williams said to show guest Michael Yo. “She’s done things they haven’t even touched — even if they have hit music.”

She added, “Nicki is different from the rest.”

When video footage of Wendy Williams giving Nicki her props made its way to the MC on social media, she was sure to return the kindness in an Instagram comment: “You are an icon & legend as well @wendyshow.”

The two women exchanging flattery is a departure from the last time Minaj publicly addressed Wendy Williams. After Williams made comments about the attempted rape conviction of Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty, Minaj let it be known she was not fond of the TV host’s remarks.

“You should have never married him because you’ve ruined everything about what your brand could’ve been..again,” Wendy Williams previously said. “You’re never going to stand a chance when you’re with a man who pulls a knife at rape point.”

Petty was arrested in March 2020 on federal charges that he failed to register in California’s Megan’s Law database as a sex offender.

Registering as a sex offender was required after Petty was convicted in New York of attempted rape in the first degree back in 1995, for which he served four years in prison. Petty also served time on a manslaughter conviction for his role in a New York shooting back in 2002. He was released from prison in 2013, theGrio previously reported.

Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty. (Credit: Getty Images)

Minaj has previously defended Petty against Williams’ attacks and blasted her “viciousness.”

“It’s not about doing your job. There are people who report the news and there are people who do it with an evil intent in their heart,” Minaj said on her radio show, Queen Radio.

Minaj also addressed Wendy Williams’ divorce from husband, Kevin Hunter, saying, “I pray for you because I know you’re hurting and I know you must be sick and humiliated …. So I really wanted to pray for you today, because look at where you are now in your life.”

Minaj and her husband Petty welcomed their son in November 2020. Unfortunately, Minaj’s family was met with tragedy in February when her father, Robert Maraj, was killed in a hit-and-run.

Nicki Minaj and her father Robert Maraj

In an emotional post on May 16, which would have been his birthday, Minaj honored her late father, writing in a caption: “Happy Birthday Daddy. Miss u so much. So much. So so much. Rest In Peace. Oh my God.”

Minaj also released a letter to her fans, in which she opened up about her father’s passing.

“Tho I can’t really bring myself to discuss the passing of my father as yet,” she wrote, “I can say it has been the most devastating loss of my life… I find myself wanting to call him all the time. More so now that he’s gone. Life is funny that way. May his soul rest in paradise. He was very loved & will be very missed.”

theGrio’s Jared Alexander contributed to this report.

