Wendy Williams reveals swollen feet amid health battle with lymphedema

The TV personality and host of her eponymous show gave a shoutout to her doctor who helps her manage the chronic condition

Wendy Williams continues to speak on her battle with lymphedema, revealing photos of her swollen feet on her show’s official Instagram page.

As theGrio previously reported, Williams revealed her lymphedema diagnosis live on air in an 2019 episode of The Wendy Williams Show. She is also suffering from Graves disease and hyperthyroidism, and has been open with her viewers and fans when it comes to her medical journey.

This week has been no exception. The celebrated TV host took to Instagram to provide a health update this week, sharing photos of her painfully swollen feet.

Wendy Williams attends the 2019 NYWIFT Muse Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown on December 10, 2019. (Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for New York Women in Film

In the photos, the media personality is sitting on the table with her ankles crossed. The photos clearly show her swollen ankles and feet, which is one of the most common symptoms of the chronic condition.

She wrote along with the post, “My Dr Laure is the French lady who’s helping me live with lymphedema. She scrubs & understands my disease is not curable only manageable.”

Of course in true Williams fashion, she added a joke at the end of the caption, writing, “Oh yes I’m wearing a sequin dress why not?! #lymphedema.”

Per the Mayo Clinic, Lymphedema results from “a blockage in your lymphatic system, which is part of your immune system. The blockage prevents lymph fluid from draining well, and the fluid buildup leads to swelling.”

As Williams mentioned in her caption, there is technically no cure for the condition but it is manageable with early diagnosis and persistent care.

Wendy Williams attends the Apple TV ‘s “The Morning Show” World Premiere at David Geffen Hall on October 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

When Williams first announced her diagnosis to her audience, she was referring to paparazzi photos in which many noticed the swelling in her legs and ankles.

She told the audience at the time, “So Marc [Tomlin, the man is in the pics with] is new to New York and he’s having panic attacks…I’m unsteady on my feet. I’ve got the vertigo. And lymphedema, by the way. I’ve been diagnosed.”

She continued, “It’s not going to kill me, but I do have a machine…And how dare you talk about the swelling of it all! It’s lymphedema. And I’ve got it under control.”

For more information on lymphedema, on how to donate towards the fight against lymphatic diseases and more, head HERE.

