Wendy Williams fans drag ex Kevin Hunter for posting girlfriend for V-Day

The TV host's ex-husband took to Instagram to celebrate the holiday

Loading the player...

Many celebrities took to Instagram yesterday to celebrate Valentine’s Day. However, some got more than they bargained for thanks to opinionated fans in the comments section.

Yesterday, Wendy Williams fans dragged her ex-husband Kevin Hunter after he posted a picture with his girlfriend.

Wendy Williams’ highly publicized divorce was on display all last year, and has found renewed interest due to Williams’ Lifetime movies, Wendy Williams: The Movie and Wendy Williams: What a Mess!

While Williams recently put out a casting call for a partner for Valentine’s Day, it seems her ex Kevin Hunter had no problem sharing his holiday plans with his followers.

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 10: TV personality Wendy Williams attends the 2019 NYWIFT Muse Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown on December 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for New York Women in Film

Read More: Wendy Williams is casting for a new boyfriend

Hunter shared a picture of his hand intertwined with his girlfriend’s. He captioned the photo, “QUEEN & SLIM ….back @ it again!!LOL💪🏿💪🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿…”CELEBRATE YOUR QUEEN ELEVATE YOUR KING!🥂🥂👑👑👸🏾👸🏾ENJOY!!!!”

The comments quickly became flooded from fans of Wendy Williams as they defended their beloved TV host.

One fan commented and highlighted Hunter’s past with infidelity, writing, “You are really a poor excuse for a man. Keep talking about your ex-wife’s parenting does NOT take away from the fact that you cheated on her for YEARS and had the NERVES to have a baby on her.”

Another fan commented on Kevin’s inability to show Wendy the same love. They wrote, “YOU DIDN’T CELEBRATE OR PROTECT YOUR REAL QUEEN.. I REALLY WISH Y’ALL COULD’VE MADE IT MAN!!! 👎🏾”

Another fan commented on the post and pointed out that Queen & Slim, the movie that Hunter references in his caption, did not have a fairy tale ending for the titular couple.

The fan wrote, “Slim & queen ending don’t go well. Yikes! hopefully ur queen don’t end up cheating on u too.”

Radio personality Funk Flex even chimed in and wrote, “Just my opinion- I think Both Kevin and Wendy have divorced and moved forward in a good way… too much negativity in here for 2 people that have moved on!🤷🏾‍♂️”

Read More: Black Twitter is here for Wendy Williams Lifetime documentary

Williams opened up about her ex-husband while promoting her Lifetime movies earlier last month.

While on The Jess Cagle Show on SIRIUS XM, she revealed, “I’ve known that Kevin is a serial cheat. The first time I found out was while I was pregnant with our son on bedrest. During that time I gave birth to him, he was in the delivery room. You’ll see that play out in the movie.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

