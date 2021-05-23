Doja Cat and SZA stun in out of this world Billboard Music Awards performance

The BBMA performance marked the world television debut of their latest single, 'Kiss Me More'

Performing their new hit single for the first time, Doja Cat and SZA took the Billboard Music Awards stage to thrilling new heights on Sunday.

After a record-breaking 2020, Doja Cat doesn’t seem to have plans of stopping anytime soon. Her latest single, “Kiss Me More (feat. SZA),” has been lighting up the charts since its debut, and is currently sitting at No. 5 on the coveted Billboard Hot 100.

The power duo took to the Billboard Music Awards stage to perform their hit for the first time, and the ladies certainly did not disappoint.

In this image released on May 23, Doja Cat poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp)

Featuring killer vocals, futuristic fashion and epic choreography, the performance was one of the first of the night, setting the stage for the performances that would come after it. Doja kicked off the song with backup dancers, serenading the audience with her verse before revealing SZA behind her. The “Broken Clocks” singer delivered her verse from an elevated set piece before joining Doja at the end of the song with some dance moves of her own.

it's no wonder this song is a charting hit 💋🔥🥵



s/o to @DojaCat and @sza for a fire #BBMAs performance from the @Xfinity stage !! pic.twitter.com/B0tqcQZMpx — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 24, 2021

Many fans took to social media to give their stamp of approval on Doja’s latest performance. Speaking to the rapper’s impressive moves during the show-stopping dance break, one user wrote, “Doja really eats up any dance routine her choreographer throws at her it’s powerful to me.” Others seemed to feel that the performance was almost too good, with many feeling the two set the bar way too high for the rest of the night.

One user wrote in a tweet with a cheeky Wendy Williams gif, “Should of saved doja and sza for later, people gonna check out after their performance.”

Doja really eats up any dance routine her choreographer throws at her it’s powerful to me — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@itskeyon) May 24, 2021

Should of saved doja and sza for later, people gonna check out after their performance pic.twitter.com/q5yKkT2fg4 — 𝙹🦂 (@sadbalxo) May 24, 2021

In an interview with E! on the red carpet, Doja Cat opened up about her collaboration with SZA, as well as her recent songs with Saweetie and Ariana Grande. Speaking to collaborating in general, she explains, “Now, more so than ever, everyone has been getting together and collab-ing…I feel like this has been the year of remixes and collabs, which is kind of interesting.” She continued, “It’s been really cool to be able to work with so many really talented, amazing, beautiful women.”

Ahead of the performance, Doja also opened up about how excited she was about her song and appearance at the BBMAs. She explains in the interview, “I’m extremely excited, it’s one of the most exciting moments in my career.” She then cracked a little joke about her smash hit ,”Say So,” from 2020, which she performed multiple times during last year’s awards season. She shared, “…Also because I don’t have to perform ‘Say So’ for the first time, I think, ever! So that’s great!”

Check out her pre-performance interview below:

