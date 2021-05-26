Marvel drops 1st trailer for ‘Eternals’ with Brian Tyree Henry

The film is set to premiere on November 5, 2021

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are in for a treat because the trailer for Eternals has finally dropped!

Monday, Marvel Studios and Disney released the first extended look at the highly-anticipated upcoming feature from Academy Award winner Chloe Zhao (Nomadland). According to reports, the film is set to premiere on November 5, 2021.

According to the official synopsis, “Marvel Studios’ “Eternals” welcomes an exciting new team of Super Heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The epic story, spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s oldest enemy, The Deviants.

The outstanding ensemble cast includes Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. Kit Harington plays Dane Whitman.”

Shadow and Act describes Henry’s Phastos as an Eternal with powers that include superhuman doses of speed, strength, durability, regeneration, teleportation and flight. Originally, Ridloff’s Makkari is white, but in both versions he is a deaf, immortal superhero with superhuman levels of strength and speed as well.

In efforts to show more representation to their viewers, Eternals will feature the first openly gay Marvel character in the form of Henry’s character. During an interview with Kelly Clarkson on the Kelly Clarkson Show, Henry gushed about how grateful he is to be a part of the Marvel universe and to be the person he never saw in movies like this growing up.

“I’m really excited for the world to see where we’re taking the universe,” Henry told the talk show host. “it’s unlike anything you’ve ever experienced, anything we’ve seen, and it’s just a beautiful thing to see representation up there and I’m glad to be apart of it.”

Previously, the Marvel Cinematic Universe premiered WandaVision, which ended up being a massive success on Disney+. In fact, the series was so widely praised that in March, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon did a full-blown tribute to the series, which has received 2.2 million views on YouTube alone.

The return of Black Panther

As we previously reported, earlier this month the studio also announced the title of the upcoming Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, per IGN.com.

The company has been hush-hush on the film’s exact details, but it is set to debut on July 8, 2022.

Ryan Coogler will return to direct and write the project. Letitia Wright (Shuri), Winston Duke (M’Baku) Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), and Angela Bassett (Queen Ramonda) all signed on to reprise their roles.

Marvel Studios and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler confirmed that King T’Challa wouldn’t be replaced. But a petition has been created and amassed a slew of signatures requesting the return of the character.

“In August of 2020, the world mourned the death of Chadwick Boseman. To many, he was known for his on-screen role of Black Panther in the Marvel Universe. While his character of T’Challa was adored by fans, there have been rumors that Marvel will kill off his character in the new movie and for good,” reads the petition created by E-Man’s Movie Reviews.

At the time of this article’s publication, it had amassed over 30,000 signatures.

“This is a call for the President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige, Co-President Louis D’Esposito, and Writer/Director Ryan Coogler to reconsider their decision, and recast the role of “T’Challa” in the Black Panther franchise,” the petition reads.

