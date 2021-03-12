‘Atlanta’ cast to travel to Europe to begin filming season 3, 4 in April

Production will get underway on April 5, kicking off in London before continuing in Amsterdam and then Paris.

Donald Glover and the cast of Atlanta are reportedly headed to Europe to film seasons 3 and 4 of the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning FX comedy series.

Production will get underway on April 5, Deadline reports, kicking off in London before continuing in Amsterdam and then Paris.

FX Chief John Landgraf said last summer that one season will film primarily in the ATL while the other will be shot in overseas.

“One of them shoots primarily in Europe and one primarily in Atlanta. It is the intent to shoot them all at one time, back to back. However, the availability has been pushed back because of COVID. That had to do with our sense of when we could return to work safely and then we had to co-ordinate all of the cast for what is shooting two seasons at once. Heartbreakingly for me, it has been pushed back a little bit,” he said at the time.

The third season of Atlanta was ordered in June 2018 and was originally set to air in January 2021. In November, Glover took to Twitter to announce that the upcoming seasons “are going to be some of the best television ever made. Sopranos only ones who can touch us.”

‘Atlanta’ cast / Getty

Glover previously defended the show’s use of the N-word at the 2016 Television Critics Association, noting “that’s how people talk. It’s just the way it is. Trying to pretend that people don’t talk like that, like I don’t, it’s kind of silly. I feel like if we ignore that, people would immediately turn on the television and not know what world they’re on.” Series co-star LaKeith Stanfield chimed in with “like all words,” he said, “it’s up to interruption or how you perceive it… You got to keep it in context.”

Meanwhile, Glover is set to star opposite Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge for the upcoming Amazon series “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” which is a re-imagining of the 2005 Brad Pitt–Angelina Jolie film. Directed by Doug Liman, Pitt and Jolie play married assassins who are assigned to kill each other. The movie grossed almost $500 million worldwide.

“Talk about the dream team! Donald and Phoebe are two of the most talented creators and performers in the world. It’s truly a dream for us, as it will be for our global audience, to have these two forces of nature collaborating as a powerhouse creative team,” said Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke about the upcoming series, per Variety. “’Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ is an iconic property, and we can’t wait to see how Donald, Phoebe and Francesca make it their own. We’re thrilled to be working with them, and with such great partners at New Regency.”

The series is set to drop in 2022.

while im here: 'atlanta' s3+s4 are going to be some of the best television ever made. sopranos only ones who can touch us. November 6, 2020

In related news, Glover has signed a multiple-year, eight-figure overall deal with Amazon, and he is bringing Malia Obama with him as a staff writer. theGRIO reported that the streaming giant will be the main home for Glover’s curated content. Hive, a new series reportedly already in development from his deal, is “rumored to revolve around a Beyoncé-like figure.”

From the mind of Janine Nabers (Watchmen), the project has reportedly already begun staffing their writer’s room, with sources highlighting one notable name: Malia Obama.

Obama, currently a student at Harvard University, interned in 2015 for the popular HBO series, Girls.

*theGRIO’s Jared Alexander contributed to this report

