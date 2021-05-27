Trevante Rhodes to play Mike Tyson in ‘Iron Mike’ series

But the former heavyweight champion made it clear he does not approve of the series about his life

Moonlight star Trevante Rhodes has a new role on his hands.

He’s set to play Mike Tyson in Hulu’s upcoming series, Iron Mike, per The Wrap.

Hulu describes the show as a “wild, tragic and controversial life and career behind one of the most polarizing figures in sports culture.”

Rhodes rose to fame for his role as Chiron in the 2016 Academy Award-winning film Moonlight and appeared in the 2018 Netflix smash Bird Box. The Louisiana native also recently played Jimmy Fletcher, Billie Holiday’s lover, in the 2021 film, The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

Details surrounding the upcoming Iron Mike series are slim but Karin Gist, the showrunner on Mixed-ish, is set to executive produce and be a showrunner on the new series. Rhodes will also serve as executive producer.

The team who behind the Tyson series also created the popular film I, Tonya, based on disgraced former Olympic ice skater Tonya Harding’s life.

However, the show’s subject made it clear he does not approve of the series about his life.

Back in February, per theGrio, the boxer called the upcoming project, “cultural misappropriation.”

In a statement, Tyson slammed Hulu for their new autobiographical project. The famed boxer said in his statement to The Hollywood Reporter, “Hulu’s announcement to do an unauthorized miniseries of my life, although unfortunate, isn’t surprising.”

He goes on to express his disappointment and frustration with the project.

He explains, “This announcement on the heels of social disparities in our country is a prime example of how Hulu’s corporate greed led to this tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of my life story. To make this announcement during Black History Month only confirms Hulu’s concern for dollars over respect for Black story rights.”

Tyson then calls for Hollywood to analyze how they handle, and profit off of Black stories.

He says, “Hollywood needs to be more sensitive to Black experiences especially after all that has transpired in 2020. My authorized story is in development and will be announced in coming days.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hulu declined to comment on Tyson’s statement.

But the champ is onboard with Jamie Foxx portraying his likeness. As theGrio reported back In March:

Foxx will also serve as an executive producer for the series that will span Tyson’s entire life. The multitalented entertainer says he has been training hard for the role for quite some time.

“Doing biographies is a tough thing. Sometimes it takes 20 years to get it done but we officially got the real ball rolling,” said Foxx in an interview. “I can’t wait to show people what it is.”

Antoine Fuqua will executive produce and direct the project, per Variety. Tyson and his wife, Kiki Tyson, will also executive produce the project alongside Martin Scorsese.

“I have been looking to tell my story for quite some time,” exclaimed Tyson. “With the recent launch of Legends Only League and the excitement from fans following my return to the ring, now feels like the perfect moment. I look forward to collaborating with Martin, Antoine, Jamie, and the entire creative team to bring audiences a series that not only captures my professional and personal journey but also inspires and entertains.”

Additional reporting by Jared Alexander

