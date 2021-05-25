Angela Bassett, Courtney B. Vance to produce MTV series on Tulsa Race Massacre

The series is described as "the first dramatic adaptation" devoted to the historical tragedy

On 100th anniversary of the American tragedy, Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance are set to produce an MTV series on the Tulsa Race Massacre.

MTV Entertainment Studios and Bassett Vance Productions have announced a new series on Monday set to depict the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921. It is said to be a scripted limited series written by award-winning playwright Nathan Alan Davis.

Per the official press release, “A century after the devastating event that left hundreds of Black people dead and entire homes and businesses destroyed, the series will be the first dramatic adaptation devoted to telling the story of Greenwood district in Tulsa which at that time was the wealthiest Black community in the United States and known as ‘Black Wall Street.'”

Courtney B. Vance, Angela Bassett attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones on February 24, 2019. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

In the official announcment, Vance opened up about the upcoming series, calling the opportunity to tell a story of the Tulsa Race Massacre, “a privilege.”

He shared, “Angela and I have always had a deep appreciation for history, especially when it comes to stories that are rooted in the Black community. We look forward to working on this series with MTV Entertainment Studios that will explore an important slice of American history as we look to reflect on events that changed the lives of countless Black families in Tulsa, Oklahoma one hundred years ago.”

“We are excited to work with Nathan because his vision directly aligns with the story that Angela and I want to tell,” he continued. “Although the series will revisit the Black pain and tragedy that took place on May 31 and June 1, 1921, it will also importantly introduce to many the stories of the extraordinary, entrepreneurial people who built Black Wall Street and all that this community accomplished.”

Playwright Nathan Alan Davis also shared a statement along with the exciting announcment.

Davis explained, “I am honored to be partnering with Courtney, Angela, MTV Entertainment Studios and their extraordinary teams in this vital endeavor. Exploring the history of Tulsa’s Greenwood District as a limited dramatic series affords us a precious opportunity and a deep responsibility. I greatly look forward to crafting a story that will not only shed light on the people of Black Wall Street, but give fresh life to the spirit, ideas, hopes, fears, and dreams that motivated them.”

The Black Wall Street Massacre memorial is shown June 18, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The upcoming project is reportedly the first of their 2020 deal made with MTV Entertainment Studios.

Nina L. Diaz, Chief of Content and Chief Creative Officer at MTV Entertainment Group, spoke to the partnership in a statement, sharing, “This partnership underscores our shared commitment to raise diverse voices and create content our global audience is yearning for that is both timely and telling.”

