Jamie Foxx to play Mike Tyson in Antoine Fuqua’s new limited series

Jamie Foxx is officially set to play Mike Tyson in a new biographical limited series titled Tyson.

Foxx will also serve as an executive producer for the series that will span Tyson’s entire life. The multitalented entertainer says he has been training hard for the role for quite some time.

“Doing biographies is a tough thing. Sometimes it takes 20 years to get it done but we officially got the real ball rolling,” said Foxx in an interview. “I can’t wait to show people what it is.”

Antoine Fuqua will executive produce and direct the project, per Variety. Tyson and his wife, Kiki Tyson, will also executive produce the project alongside Martin Scorsese.

“I have been looking to tell my story for quite some time,” exclaimed Tyson. “With the recent launch of Legends Only League and the excitement from fans following my return to the ring, now feels like the perfect moment. I look forward to collaborating with Martin, Antoine, Jamie, and the entire creative team to bring audiences a series that not only captures my professional and personal journey but also inspires and entertains.”

Hulu also announced they would be releasing their own series about the boxer’s life, despite no involvement from Tyson himself. He took to social media to call out the streaming service.

“Hulu’s announcement to do an unauthorized mini-series of the Tyson story without compensation, although unfortunate, isn’t surprising,” posted Tyson on Instagram.

Tyson added: “This announcement on the heels of social disparities in our country is a prime example of how Hulu’s corporate greed led to this tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of the Tyson life story. To make this announcement during Black History Month only confirms Hulu’s concern for dollars over respect for black story rights.

Hollywood needs to be more sensitive to black experiences especially after all that has transpired in 2020. The real Mike Tyson authorized story is in development and will be announced in coming days. Hulu to announce stealing a black athletes story during Black History month couldn’t be more inappropriate or tone deaf. #boycotthulu #corporategreed”

As reported by theGrio, the Hulu project is still underway despite Tyson’s push back.

Iron Mike is set to be an eight-episode series based on the life and career of Mike Tyson. From the team behind the popular film based on Tonya Harding, I, Tonya, the series is said to “explore the wild, tragic and controversial life” of Tyson, calling him “one of the most polarizing figures in sports culture.”

Additional reporting by Jared Alexander

