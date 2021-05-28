California 2-year-old Kashe Quest becomes youngest member of Mensa

"She has always shown us, more than anything, the propensity to explore her surroundings and to ask the question 'Why,'" Devon Quest, father of two year-old genius Kashe Quest, told CNN.

Los Angeles, California toddler Kashe Quest has joined the ranks of world geniuses. At two years old, Quest is the youngest-ever American to join the prestigious high IQ society, Mensa International which was founded in 1946.

“She has always shown us, more than anything, the propensity to explore her surroundings and to ask the question ‘Why,'” Quest’s father Devon Quest recently told CNN. “If she doesn’t know something, she wants to know what it is and how does it function, and once she learns it, she applies it.”

In April, Quest’s mother Sukhjit Athwal posted about her child’s amazing achievement on Instagram, writing “All of the best stories have one thing in common—you have to go against all odds to get there. Kashe is currently the youngest US member in Mensa. The world is yours boo!”

Some researchers estimate that most adults have an IQ ranging from 85 to 115. After having a test administered by a psychologist, Quest, who is of Black and Indian heritage, had an IQ of 146 CNN reports. Quest’s parents say their gifted little one can also name all the elements on the periodic table, identify the 50 states by shape and location, and is learning Spanish.

According to the American Mensa website, IQ scores above 115 are generally considered to be high and those above 130 to 132 qualify people for Mensa membership. “What may be rare here is that Kashe’s gifts have been recognized so early in life,” Trevor Mitchell, executive director of American Mensa told TODAY in a statement. “Her parents will be able to help her with some of the unique challenges gifted youth encounter.”

Mitchell added, “Being the smartest person in the room isn’t always easy, and Mensa understands the importance of being challenged by others, of having our potential recognized, and of celebrating achievements.”

Quest’s parents have created their own pre-school called the Modern Schoolhouse to provide the right resources for their real-life baby Einstein. According to her parents, Quest loves Frozen, Paw Patrol, and playing make-believe with other kids.

“She’s still two at heart, and she needs to be with children her age, and not have that pressure put on her to be older than she needs to be or act older than she needs to be,” Athwal told CNN. Athwal also noted that her toddler’s ability to hold her parents accountable has encouraged their family to be even more clear, intentional communicators.

“It has taught us patience in how to communicate with her and we are very conscious of the words we use with her and how we explain things,” said Athwal.

