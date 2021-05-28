Usher expecting baby No. 4 with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea

At the time of Usher and Goicoechea's first child's birth, he said his two sons were excited about becoming big brothers.

R&B star Usher is expecting a second child with his girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea.

The 42-year-old singer and Goicoechea are parents to an eight-month-old daughter, Sovereign Bo Raymond, and he has two sons from his previous marriage to Tameka Foster Raymond.

Music executive Jenn Goicoechea (left) and singer Usher (right) attend last February’s Balmain show in Paris, France. The couple is expecting their second child together. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

The crooner announced Sovereign’s September birth in an Instagram post, writing in the caption: “We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond. ‘Isn’t She Lovely’ by Stevie Wonder on repeat.”

Usher is currently prepping for a residency in Las Vegas that kicks off in July of this year after being delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. Tickets range in price from $159 to $750.

Goicoechea is vice president of A&R at Epic Records, and before that role, she worked at performing rights organization ASCAP.

The couple revealed their new pregnancy on the red carpet of the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards yesterday, where Goicoechea cuddled her baby bump alongside the multi-platinum Usher, who served as host and a performer at the event.

During an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show last year, he gushed about his then-new daughter, saying she was born a little earlier than planned, blaming her astrological sign. “She was scheduled to be a Scorpio but decided she had a different plan,” he told its host. “Libras, you know — they kinda have their minds made up on what they wanna do.”

He said at the time that his sons, Usher V and Naviyd Ely, who are 13 and 12, were excited about being big brothers. “And as they get older, I’m less cool of a dad,” he added, “so now I’m starting this whole cycle over again, and I’m kind of the apple of [Sovereign’s] eye right now.”

Usher and Goicoechea haven’t announced the due date of their latest bundle of joy.

