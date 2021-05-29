Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, Nas and more featured on new DMX album ‘Exodus’

Swizz Beatz, the late rapper's friend and longtime producer, worked with him again on the album he completed before his death

DMX’s final album is here and in an unusual move for the late rap star, it comes with several high-powered collaborations.

Exodus, which he completed before his death in April, features songs with his musical peers such as Jay-Z, Alicia Keys and Nas. The album was released on Friday and shares its name with his youngest son, per People.

Producer Swizz Beatz, who produced DMX’s early hits including his first “Ruff Ryders Anthem,” worked on the project with DMX before his untimely death. Swizz talked about DMX’s legacy on Sunday at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

Rapper DMX performs at Masters Of Ceremony 2019 at Barclays Center in June 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

“This year in hip-hop has been really hard,” said the producer. “We lost so many amazing souls. We would like to honor their lives, and I would like to honor my brother, DMX, the great.”

“He made music with raw passion,” continued Swizz. “He spoke to the streets, he spoke to the world. He prayed for others before he could pray for himself. He loved others before he would love himself. His music is iconic magic to the world. Following Tupac, he is the second rapper to have two No. 1 albums in one year. His legacy will forever be remembered.”

The 13-track project also features songs with Lil Wayne, Usher and new rap sensations like Moneybagg Yo and Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, and Conway The Machine.

This is DMX’s first full length record since 2012’s Undisputed.

DMX (L) and Swizz Beatz perform on stage at The Dean Collection X BACARDI Untameable House Party on December 5, 2015. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Bacardi)

Days after DMX passed away, Snoop Dogg, who also appears on the album, talked about the first time he met the rapper, as reported by theGrio.

Snoop said he first met DMX at a concert in the 90s and then they went to the studio together afterward.

“He brought up a story that was so, so, so deep and instrumental to our relationship,” recalls Snoop.

“He was like, ‘When you first met me, I was, like, away from him. And he was saying, ‘What’s happening? What’s up?’ And I was like, ‘Get at me, dog! And he was like, ‘I took that and I made that into my song, “Get at Me Dog” cause the way you got at me,’ and said that, I was like, ‘That’s slick.’”

“So that night inspired him to create that song … which was one of his biggest hood records that he put out,” said the 49-year-old entertainer.

In July 2020, the two veteran rappers went hit for hit during a Verzuz battle. theGrio reported that 2 million people tuned into the stream, titled “Dogg vs. Dog,” where both award-winning musicians rapped their lyrics live, sometimes serving as hypemen for each other.

Snoop then shared that he was grateful to share the stage with DMX and how much it meant to him and their fans.

“It meant the world because it gave the world a chance to see two dogs that naturally love each other celebrate each other in the name of hip-hop.”

Snoop went on to talk about what a good spirit DMX was and that he felt good knowing his friend finally got “his angel wings.”

He added, “Legends never die, their soul will continue to bless the world.”

You can listen to Exodus below:

