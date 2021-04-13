Snoop Dogg remembers first meeting with DMX: ‘Legends never die’

The west coast rapper recently sat down with Jimmy Fallon and revealed the first time he met DMX

Snoop Dogg took time to reminisce on the first time he met the late DMX.

The west coast rapper recently sat down for a conversation on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and revealed to the host the first time he met DMX in the 90s.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 26: Rapper Snoop Dogg speaks during a news conference for Triller Fight Club’s inaugural 2021 boxing event at The Venetian Las Vegas on March 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will take place on April 17, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Snoop said he first met DMX at a concert in the 90s and then they went to the studio together afterward.

“He brought up a story that was so, so, so deep and instrumental to our relationship,” recalls Snoop.

“He was like, ‘When you first met me, I was, like, away from him. And he was saying, ‘What’s happening? What’s up?’ And I was like, ‘Get at me, dog! And he was like, ‘I took that and I made that into my song, “Get at Me Dog” cause the way you got at me,’ and said that, I was like, ‘That’s slick.'”

“So that night inspired him to create that song … which was one of his biggest hood records that he put out,” said the 49-year-old entertainer.

In July 2020, the two veteran rappers went hit for hit during a Verzuz battle. theGrio reported that 2 million people tuned into the battle titled “Dogg vs. Dog,” where both award-winning musicians rapped their lyrics live, sometimes serving as hypemen for each other.

Snoop then shared the fact that he was grateful to share the stage with DMX and how much it meant to him and their fans. “It meant the world because it gave the world a chance to see two dogs that naturally love each other celebrate each other in the name of hip-hop.”

Snoop went on to talk about what a good spirit DMX was and he felt good knowing his friend finally got “his angel wings.” He continued with, “Legends never die, their soul will continue to bless the world.”

Many are taking time out to reminisce on their times with the legendary New York rapper. His daughter Sasha also posted a heart-felt tribute, per theGrio.

“Nothing will ever explain how i feel, how this whole situation feels. my twin, i love you. we were the same person as a whole and i’m glad to have been blessed with being your daughter. you were and will be remembered to me as funny, charismatic, emotional, real, understanding, and loving,” Sasha captioned the post on Sunday alongside a plethora of images of the two together.

“Grateful for all those talks that we got to have, i never didn’t learn from you. i’m finally in your city and you not here to experience it with me. i dont have much to say yet, this is all overwhelming but the genuine love i have received helps so much. you was always talking about getting me and my brothers and sisters together and seeing us all in one place, and now we’re gonna do just that,” Sasha continued.

“i know life wasn’t easy and there’s always been so many misconceptions about who the fuck you are but that doesn’t matter because i knew who the fuck you were. you were my father and ain’t shit else matter. i already know everything you would tell me if you were here right now and i know you got me wherever you are in this universe. if it’s one thing i saw you do was be strong no matter what and you was always bouncin back.”

DMX passed away on April 9 in White Plains, New York. His family is preparing for the rapper’s homegoing service but it is unclear if the service will be public.

