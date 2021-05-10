Posthumous DMX album produced by Swizz Beatz will be released May 28

The release will be the late rapper’s first Def Jam album in 18 years

DMX fans will be able to hear a brand new album from the late rapper very soon.

According to Variety, “Exodus,” is expected to drop on May 28 and it features all new music.

“My brother X was one of the most pure and rare souls I’ve ever met,” said the rapper’s long-time producer Swizz Beatz in a statement.

DMX performs during day 1 of the 2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 17, 2015 in Indio, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images for Coachella)

“He lived his life dedicated to his family and music. Most of all, he was generous with his giving and loved his fans beyond measure. This album, X couldn’t wait for his fans all around the world to hear and show just how much he valued each and every single person that has supported him unconditionally.”

The project will come via Ruff Ryders and Def Jam Recordings. Photographer Jonathan Mannion, who has taken some DMX’s most recognizable pics over the years, created the album artwork.

This is the rapper’s first Def Jam album in 18 years. His last project Grand Champ dropped in 2003. This album also shares the name of DMX’s youngest son, Exodus Simmons.

It is unclear if the track that dropped a week after the rapper’s passing, “Been to War,” will be on the project.

“Themes of redemption weave throughout ‘Exodus,’ the first Def Jam album by DMX in 18 years, since 2003’s ‘Grand Champ,’” continued the announcement.

During a recent interview with radio station Hot 97, Snoop Dog revealed that DMX worked on his final album in his L.A. studio.

“He actually did his whole album at my studio when he finished Verzuz,” said Snoop about the rapper who passed away on April 9, 2021. The two peers had recently performed together during an epic Verzuz battle.“He never left, stayed in L.A. and rented my studio out and did his whole album. I cooked with him, I laid it out for him. … That was the best moment, that he felt comfortable enough to do his album at my spot, and didn’t leave L.A. until it was done.”

Snoop continues: “I think after the Verzuz was our most memorable moment,” he said. “DMX liked old-school cars, and I got like about 20 of them. One night I’m sitting in the back and cuz jump in the passenger seat, and we’re just there chopping it up listening to old-school music. If you know anything about DMX, you know he don’t f— with rap. That n— don’t f— with no rap. So I’m playing all this old-school music, it’s turning this n—on he’s singing all the words, he more into it than me!”

He goes on to say: “It’s like, we started to find out that we are the same dogs, you know what I’m saying? We may have been separated from birth but we the same dog,” he confessed. “We like the same shit, do the same shit.”

