Biden and Harris shock diners with visit to DC restaurant

The first and second couples dined at Le Diplomate after attending the traditional Memorial Day wreath-laying ritual.

America’s president and vice president surprised diners in the nation’s capitol when they went out to lunch on Memorial Day in Washington, D.C.

President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff arrived at Le Diplomate on Monday, and its guests immediately took to social media to share video from the sighting.

Vice President Kamala Harris (left) looks on as President Joe Biden (right) delivers remarks before a recent signing ceremony for the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act in the East Room of the White House. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

In one video, the vice president is seen arriving and waving at people as she enters the restaurant. One woman says, “Thank you so much! You’re amazing!” Harris responds, “We’re amazing.”

The first and second couples were having lunch after attending the traditional wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The popular dining establishment is a favorite of the first lady’s, and Monday’s outing was the president’s first appearance at a sit-down restaurant since the CDC relaxed COVID-19 restrictions for vaccinated persons.

Dr. Biden enjoyed lobster risotto, her favorite dish, which was added to the menu at the restaurant to celebrate the former second lady’s return to D.C. after her husband was elected president.

A Fox News report notes that during his four years in office, former President Donald Trump visited just one sit-down restaurant, BLT Prime, which is located inside his Trump International Hotel near the White House.

Critics were quick to attack Vice President Harris, who tweeted “Enjoy the long weekend” before several messages about the sanctity of Memorial Day. The next day, she wrote, “Throughout our history, our service men and women have risked everything to defend our freedoms and our country. As we prepare to honor them on Memorial Day, we remember their service and their sacrifice.”

Earlier Monday, President Biden and Vice President Harris honored fallen service members by playing a wreath in Arlington National Cemetery. “This nation was built on an idea,” the president said. “We were built on an idea, the idea of liberty and opportunity for all. We’ve never fully realized that aspiration of our founders, but every generation has opened the door a little wider.”

