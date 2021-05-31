Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson posts receipt of him giving restaurant worker $1,000 tip

The former NFL player and reality TV star is known for his generosity when eating out

Loading the player...

Former NFL star Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson is part of the successful podcast “I Am Athlete” and enjoying life with fianceé Sharelle Rosado, the soon-to-be star of a reality series about her all Black, all female Florida real estate company,

Read More: Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open due to mental health

So life is good and Johnson recently shared some of his blessings with a restaurant server.

He made headlines for tipping a server a whopping $1K on a $4.28 meal at Houston’s Turkey Leg Hut in Houston, Texas on Saturday. Johnson is known for being a generous tipper, reported by Complex.

Chad “OchoCinco” Johnson at a press conference for the Floyd Mayweather/Logan Paul fight at Hard Rock Stadium on May 6, 2021. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

“Proverb 11:25 (Turkey Leg Hut edition)” wrote Johnson next to an image of a signed copy of the receipt on Twitter. “I Love You,” was also written on the bottom of the ticket.

Proverb 11:25 💫 (Turkey Leg Hut edition) pic.twitter.com/l0cl70QIss — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) May 30, 2021

The Bible verse Johnson references reads: “A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed.”

Johnson is known for being generous to restaurant staffers. Back in 2019, the former Miami Dolphin player tipped a server $100 for providing an extra cellphone so he was able to stream a Barcelona vs. Real Madrid game.

The same year, he graciously tipped to a Boston server for not being the best New England Patriots player. The receipt included a note that stated: “I only had 276 yards with the Patriots which was really horrible,” and a $276 tip on a $91 meal.

At Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken Johnson tipped $540 on a $38 meal. And a little over a week ago, he tipped out $1K for a $37 meal at Havana’s Cuban Cuisine in Cooper City, Florida.

Fans showed love to the former player on Twitter.

“He truly is!! Ocho, you are the Best Bro!!!,” wrote a user.

He truly is!! Ocho, you are the Best Bro!!! — Marlon C Taylor (@MarlonCTaylor) March 9, 2019

“You’re the best!” added another.

You're the best! — Russ Landry (@russlandry13) March 19, 2019

Another fan wrote: “This isn’t a unusual thing.. he does stuff like this daily.”

This isn’t a unusual thing.. he does stuff like this daily — Billy 3️⃣5️⃣ (@Tr3yFiv5) May 20, 2020

Johnson is also gearing up for a big boxing match. The former NFLer is preparing for a fight on June 6 against Brian Maxwell.

He has been training with the Charlo brothers, Jermall and Jermell, and said the experience has been anything but easy.

“I was f—– swimming,” said Johnson in regards to his training sessions per TMZ. “Third round, I was in the middle of the ocean with no life vest and I was f—– drowning.”

The 43-year-old played 10 seasons with the Bengals throughout his 11 years in football.

“I’ve been training with the Charlo twins, so I’m here now and it’s funny, I just finished sparring one of [their] sparring partners, and it was fun. It was a great experience.”

Johnson added: “It was an experience where I was taken advantage of, and it’s a great thing.Obviously going in the ring with someone that does it at the highest level and learning the mistakes. I like it like that.”

If you are looking for more fights from Johnson after this upcoming one, don’t get your hopes up. He made it very clear this is his last fight and a part of his “bucket list.”

Read More: Reporter says Coco Gauff is compared a lot to Serena Williams ‘because you’re Black’

“This is a one-time thing,” he said last week, per YardBarker. “I’ve done some crazy things in life, and this is one to add and scratch off the bucket list. I’m coming in there to have fun and entertain.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

