Porsha Williams’ fiance Simon Guobadia claims wife Falynn cheated

Simon went to Instagram to call out Falynn after the news of her upcoming tell-all interview with Youtube personality Adam Newell

It seems the fallout from the Porsha Williams drama with new fiancé Simon Guobadia has just begun. In a recent Instagram post, Guobadia claims that his wife, Falynn, cheated on him and is pregnant by another man.

As theGrio has closely followed, the cast of the Real Housewives of Atlanta have been upended since Williams dropped bombshell news on her Instagram in May. In a revealing post, the reality TV star announced her surprise engagement to Simon, who is still legally married to his estranged wife, Williams’ RHOA co-star Falynn Guobadia.

Williams wrote, “Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled…for all of you that need facts, I get the optics, but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January.”

Porsha Williams (left) recently announced her engagement to Simon Guobadia (right), the ex-husband of one of her “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-stars. (Instagram)

After Falynn shared a trailer for an upcoming tell-all interview to clear the air on all of the drama, Simon reposted the video to his official Instagram account, letting his followers know his perspective on the fallout.

Alleging that Falynn cheated on him, he wrote in the caption, “The Face of Cheating Wife…Let’s start with why I filed for divorce.”

He continued, “Let’s start with who she cheated with and currently pregnant for and living in a home I paid for – post divorce. His Instgram handle is itsjaylanbanks and this is how your generosity gets twisted when you allow a hookah boy/mama’s boy become your wife’s assistant. Let’s get started there.”

Porsha Williams attends the “Superfly” Atlanta special screening on June 7, 2018. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Entertainment )

In what looks to be an emotional sit-down, the clip Simon shared features Falynn sitting down with Youtube star Adam Newell.

Newell asks Falynn in the clip, “You had this woman in your home, she met your family, she swam in your pool…do you resent that?”

She responds, “I meant what I said when I took my vows.” Newell also asked Falynn about Simon’s motives, saying, “he convinced you to join the show, and now he’s engaged to another one of the castmembers…”

Falynn responds by saying, “God, the balls on him.”

Newell asks Falynn about the rumors of her own infidelity in the marriage.

He asks, “Fans were speculating that you maybe were cheating on Simon,” to which she responds, “Simon doesn’t get caught unless Simon wants to be caught.”

A teary-eyed Falynn also said “It hurts. I love hard. I love really hard.”

Check out Simon’s post, including the trailer for Falynn’s upcoming sit-down, below:

