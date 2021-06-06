Jill Biden, Dr. Fauci visit vaccine site at Harlem church

The church first started offering vaccine doses in January

Loading the player...

First lady Jill Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci toured a COVID-19 vaccination site at a historic Harlem church on Sunday.

First lady Jill Biden, center left, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, visit a vaccine clinic at the Abyssinian Baptist Church in the Harlem neighborhood of New York Sunday, June 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle

Biden, Fauci and U.S. Sen Kirsten Gillibrand, a New York Democrat, watched as people got their shots in the basement of the Abyssinian Baptist Church.

People protest Dr. Fauci as he arrived to NYC Harlem vaccination site today with Mrs Jill Biden.#FauciEmails pic.twitter.com/oOInbbreXg — Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) June 6, 2021

Biden asked a teenager about to get his shot how old he was, and when he said he was 14, she responded, “You’re 14, that’s exactly what we want! Twelve and over.”

FLOTUS Jill Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand tour a vaccine site at Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem, New York– as FLOTUS introduces Dr. Fauci to the founder of the health program on site, she jokes, "the man, the myth, the legend!" pic.twitter.com/y8k3W8mmsB — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) June 6, 2021

The Abyssinian Baptist Church has often hosted elected officials and other dignitaries, including in February when former President Bill Clinton and former Sen. Hillary Clinton attended a memorial service for actor Cicely Tyson.

I joined @FLOTUS and Dr. Fauci for a tour of the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem this afternoon!



Wherever you gather, we're working hard to get the vaccine to you. Get your shot now: https://t.co/wWUWWQDw9A pic.twitter.com/sRsrm7BmL1 — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (@gillibrandny) June 6, 2021

The church first started offering vaccine doses in January in an effort to boost the vaccination rates in New York City’s Black and Hispanic communities.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

