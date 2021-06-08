Trump says he would consider dropping Pence for DeSantis for 2024 election

"I would certainly consider Ron," Trump told Fox Business Network's Stuart Varney of Florida's governor. "I was at the beginning of Ron."

Former President Donald Trump did an interview Monday in which he appeared to publicly snub former Vice President Mike Pence. The twice-impeached ex-commander-in-chief was asked if he would consider choosing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as a running mate if he runs for president again in 2024.

“Sure, I would,” Trump responded. “I would certainly consider Ron. I was at the beginning of Ron.”

This December 2018 photo shows then-Florida Governor-elect Ron DeSantis (left) aside then-President Donald Trump (right) in the Cabinet Room at the White House. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

“I was the first one to endorse him when he came out as a congressman that a lot of people didn’t know,” Trump reminded Varney and Co. host Stuart Varney on Fox Business Network, “and my endorsement helped him tremendously, and I know him very well. He’s a great guy.”

The embattled Republican has yet to confirm if he plans to run for the presidency again in 2024, however, he did seem to be tossing around potential running mates, saying, “We have other great people. I mean, you look at some of the people, the Republican people, that have done a great job with states.”

Despite being impeached by the House of Representatives twice, Trump was never convicted by the Senate and can run for president again.

His relationship with Pence soured after Trump called on him to step out of his office’s ceremonial role of certifying the 2020 presidential election results on January 6.

That same day, Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building, causing major damage, injuring over 100 Capitol Police officers and resulting in the death of five people.

The former president’s followers were heard chanting “Hang Mike Pence” during the riot, and they had erected makeshift gallows outside the Capitol.

Trump’s interview on Fox Business Monday marks his return to public appearances after losing re-election to President Joe Biden. At a speech Saturday at North Carolina’s annual state Republican Party convention, Trump again claimed that he rightfully won the election, a complete falsehood. He also vowed, “We’re gonna take back the Senate, take back the House, we’re gonna take back the White House… and sooner than you think.”

“It’s going to be really something special,” he said, “but the love and the affection and the respect that you’ve given all of us, it’s really important.”

