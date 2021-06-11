Whoopi Goldberg to voice lead role in Apple TV+ ‘Luck’

The EGOT winner will voice the lead role of the Captain

Whoopi Goldberg is a force to be reckoned with, and now it’s been confirmed that the Hollywood vet will be voicing the lead role in an animated feature film set to be released on Apple+.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project was written by Kiel Murray and directed by Peggy Holmes, “centers on the unluckiest girl in the world, who after stumbling upon the never-before-seen world of good and bad luck, must join together with magical creatures to uncover a more powerful force.”

Back in February, Apple announced an overall deal with Skydance Animation that included several Skydance productions including Luck.

Goldberg – who has the rare distinction of being an EGOT winner with an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony under her belt – voices the character of The Captain. The character is described as “the tough as nails head of security for the Land of Good Luck. The character is described as having vigilant hawk eyes and keen sense of intuition, even more so than her knowledge of Luck Security codes, as well as a commitment to her job of keeping bad luck out and protecting the lucky pennies at all costs.”

She joins previously announced A-list cast member Jane Fonda, who will voice the character of The Dragon, who is the CEO of the Land of Good Luck.

Nobody messes with Whoopi

In addition to this exciting new role, Goldberg has been making headlines recently for her no-nonsense approach as the head chair on The View.

As we previously reported, back in March, Goldberg went viral for the umpteenth time for her one-word reaction to co-host Meghan McCain‘s comments surrounding Piers Morgan‘s walking off set during a segment on Meghan Markle.

The View consistently covers hot topics worldwide, so naturally, the show covered the big Oprah Winfrey interview with Markle and Prince Harry and the media fallout across the pond.

After Morgan stormed off the set of Good Morning Britain due to being held accountable for his rhetoric surrounding Markle for the past few years, each co-host gave their take on his fit. McCain seemed to be particularly gleeful in the implications surrounding the royal family.

😂 I am WHEEZING at this Whoopi Goldberg reaction to Meghan McCain. pic.twitter.com/y8dwe39DRy — Tommy moderna-vaX-Topher (@tommyxtopher) March 9, 2021

In McCain’s statement, she used her time to describe her patriotic lifestyle, saying, “I do not want to defend the monarchy. I am a red-blooded, 100 percent American who celebrates freedom anyway I can and always.”

McCain continued to give her support for Oprah and Markle, albeit in an odd way. The co-host shared, “If we have two American women — Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey — who are single-handedly finishing what George Washington and our Revolutionary counterparts did, I’m all for it.”

The moment that followed was Whoopi at her best, giving a memorable and funny moment with merely a word.

In a hilarious moment, moderator Whoopi Goldberg gave McCain a simple “okay” after her soliloquy. The moment, of course, took social media by storm, with many vibing with Whoopi’s response on the timeline.

One person wrote on Twitter, “I am WHEEZING at this Whoopi Goldberg reaction to Meghan McCain.” Another simply shared in a tweet, “It’s 2021 and we are all Whoopi.”

