Woman gives birth to record 10 babies in South Africa: reports

Officials in South Africa are working to confirm the news after Gosiame Thamara Sithole was prepared to deliver eight babies

Loading the player...

A South African woman reportedly has given birth to 10 babies on Monday.

If true, it set a new world record, according to BBC.

Gosiame Thamara Sithole, 37, was said to have delivered a set of decuplets in a hospital in Pretoria, South Africa’s capital. Although no photos have been taken of the children, Sithole’s husband, Teboho Tsotetsi, told Pretoria News of the children’s arrival.

Gosiame Thamara Sithole reportedly gave birth to 10 children in South Africa. (African News Agency)

Tsotetsi is pleased, yet surprised, due her prenatal scans only showing eight babies in her womb.

READ MORE: Aja Naomi King announces birth of her first child

The Pretoria News had interviewed the couple prior to the birth in an earlier interview in anticipation of eight children being born.

“It’s seven boys and three girls,” Tsotetsi said. “I am happy. I am emotional. I can’t talk much.”

Sithole reportedly gave birth naturally to five of the children and the remaining five via cesarean delivery, or C-section, according to a family member. The parents also have a pair of six-year-old twins at home. The new arrivals would bring the couple’s child count to 12.

Sithole, who is from the township of Tembisa, close to Johannesburg, was apparently just over seven months into her pregnancy when she gave birth.

READ MORE: South Africa returns to stricter lockdown, virus ‘surging’

According to WXIX-TV, the South African government is still working to confirm that Sithole did, in fact, give birth to 10 children. Feziwe Ndwayana, a spokeswoman of the Department of Social Development in South Africa’s Gauteng province, said a formal announcement of the decuplets after it confirms and speaks with the family.

The Guinness Book of World Records is also awaiting official word. If confirmed, Sithole and Tsotetsi will hold a new record for most births by a single pregnancy.

Last month, Halima Cissé of Mali, gave birth to nine children in Morocco. Like Sithole, Cissé’s prenatal scan only showed eight children.

Cissé is the first reported case of surviving nonuplets in history.

While the official news of the decuplets is still yet to be confirmed, social media has been all over the story, using the hashtag #Tembisa10.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

