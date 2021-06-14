NBC’s Kristen Welker, husband John Hughes welcome daughter via surrogate

Welker and Hughes announced their pregnancy in April after a years-long and inspiring journey towards parenthood.

Congratulations are in order for NBC‘s Kristen Welker. The NBC News chief White House correspondent and her husband John Hughes welcomed their daughter via surrogate on Saturday morning.

The news was reported on NBC’s Today on Monday morning that Welker is now officially a mom. Announced by Today’s Carson Daly, he shared in the segment, “You may have noticed that our buddy Kristen Welker was not at her usual post on Weekend Today and that is because her baby daughter was born.” Per Today, their newborn daughter, “Margot Lane Welker Hughes was born at 2:12 a.m. and weighed 8 pounds and 6 ounces.”

Moderator NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker participates in the debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at Belmont University on October 22, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jim Bourg-Pool/Getty Images)

Today also received an official statement from Welker via email regarding the arrival of her new daughter. Her name, Margot Lane Welker Hughes, pays tribute to loved ones in both her and John Hughes’ lives, with Margaret being the name of Welker’s grandmother, who she writes paved the way for Kristen and her mother to “live a life she could only dream about!” Lane is reportedly a family name of John’s as well, which is his “Nana’s” name that is a middle name shared by his mother, sister, and cousin.”

The couple was present when their baby girl arrived, and they both even helped cut the cord, according to her statement to Today. She explained, “We stayed in rooms next to each other and visited throughout so that we and little Margot could thank her for bringing Margot into the world…Also, Margot is truly the love of our lives. Seeing her precious face and looking into her eyes had made every minute of our journey worth it.”

It's a girl! @kwelkernbc and her husband, John Hughes, welcomed their first child, Margot Lane Welker Hughes! pic.twitter.com/NwNy8lPBcm — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 14, 2021

Welker and Hughes announced in April that they were expecting via surrogate. She shared at the time, “After years and years of trying, I’m having a baby girl with John and we are so excited. It’s with the help of a surrogate.”

Welker has been open about her fertility struggles, including a two year journey of doctors and IVF treatments. While she has revealed that eventually finding out that she could not carry children was “probably the lowest moment and realization,” that she’s ever had, she shared a message of hope with her surrogacy experience. She explained, “Being matched with a surrogate is one of the most extraordinary experiences I have ever had.”

Read more about Welker’s new baby girl and her inspiring journey to motherhood over at Today.

