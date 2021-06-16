GOP pundit accuses Megan Thee Stallion fans of threatening her life

In the music video released this week, Megan takes a swipe at conservative critics while illustrating how it’s really Black women who keep this country afloat.

This week, GOP politician DeAnna Lorraine made claims that overzealous Megan Thee Stallion fans are targeting her after the rapper released a politically charged new music video for her single, “Thot S**t.”

According to TMZ, Lorraine, the former California candidate for the U.S. House, shared that she believes the entertainer was specifically referring to her in the song due to their previous history.

Last August, the politician made headlines after starting a crusade against Megan following the release of the rapper’s single “WAP” with Cardi B.

“Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion just set the entire female gender back by 100 years with their disgusting & vile ‘WAP’ song,” Lorraine wrote at the time on her now-suspended Twitter account.

“Remember, Bernie Sanders campaigned with Cardi B. Kamala Harris called her a role model,” she continued. “The Democrats support this trash and depravity!”

Lorraine claims she now feels threatened by fans who believe the video was hinting at her and believes people will “find my address or kill me or do something terrible to me. And that’s a shame because I’m trying to help these people, help them to see that they can be more than just their WAP.”

“I’m trying to help them realize that there’s a positive way to be successful in society that doesn’t mean selling your body on the streets and getting that money,” she continued. “But they don’t really care, they’re going to listen to the Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, no matter what.”

The politician went on to opine that Megan’s “music is garbage.”

Putting her money where her mouth is

While conservatives like Lorraine are questioning Meg’s influence on the culture, the Houston native announced earlier this month that she was gifting a full scholarship to a student looking to pursue their education at the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports and Entertainment at Long Island University.

Last week, the Grammy Award-winning musician and entrepreneur sent out a press release outlining her plans to provide a full-tuition, four-year scholarship to one lucky student.

She also revealed that she would be participating in Long Island University’s “Industry Expert Speaker Series,” and rolling up her sleeves to speak directly to enrolled students at the Roc Nation School about what she’s personally learned from being in the industry.

“Getting an education is incredibly important to me,” Megan said in a statement. “I still have academic goals that I want to achieve, so if I can use my resources to open doors and create opportunities for at least one student, then it’s a victory. It’s important that we encourage our students to pursue their passions and put them in positions to become the next game-changer in whichever fields they choose.”

Interested students can apply for the scholarship here.

