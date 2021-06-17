Will Smith tries to remember how to use gym in laugh-out-loud clip

The actor took to Instagram to share a hilarious video in which he misuses gym equipment on his first day back "post quarantine."

In a laugh-out loud clip posted to his Instagram, Will Smith tries to remember how to use the gym after over a year of quarantine.

As COVID restrictions continue to lighten up across the country, many people are starting to readjust themselves to normal everyday activities, like going to the gym. In a recent post to Instagram, Smith proves he is just like us as he filmed himself attempting to “remember how to use the gym after quarantine.”

The hilarious video was posted on Wednesday, and it already has over 3 million likes on the app.

In the hilarious video, Smith enters the gym and tries to reacquaint himself with the various equipment. The video follows Smith as he proceeds to use the equipment wrong, swinging from ropes, using leg machines with his arms and vice versa. The famous actor wrote in the caption of the video, “Feeling the burn in places I didn’t even know were places.”

The comments flooded with support from his fans and followers. Tabitha Brown seems to love the video, writing in the comments, “The swinging on the ropes got me dying 😂😂😂.” Porsha Williams of the Real Housewives of Atlanta also seemed to enjoy Smith’s post, writing, “That first one is it🔥😂.”

As theGrio has previously reported, Smith has been incredibly open with his body journey post-pandemic. Back in May 2021, the actor shared a picture of himself on Instagram with the caption, “I’m gonna be real wit yall – I’m in the worst shape of my life.” The picture immediately took off on the app, with captions from many of his famous friends championing him for being so open about his body journey.

Days later, Smith expanded upon his post, revealing that no matter what he is proud of his body for “carrying him through the pandemic.”

Smith wrote in the caption of the revealing post, “This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry. I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins…this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!! Teaming up with @YouTube to get my health & wellness back on track. Hope it works!.”

