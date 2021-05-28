Will Smith says quarantine body ‘so nasty’ as he shares fitness updates

"That is so nasty," Smith is heard saying at the top of a video as he spins around shirtless on a platform

Will Smith isn’t just talking about improving his health he is making it happen!

On Thursday, the actor hit social media to show off his workout routine and to express how disgusted he was with his post quarantine physique.

“That is so nasty,” the 52-year-old actor is heard saying at the top of a video as he spins around shirtless on a platform. The video continues with compiled clips of Smith doing squats, pull ups and lifting weights.

He captioned the video with, “The Pursuit of Happyness.” Back in 2006, Smith starred in a movie with his son Jaden Smith of the same name.

Considering Smith is in nothing but boxers, some users joked that he is doubling as an underwear model.

“Is this an underwear ad cos I didn’t see nothing else,” joked a user.

Smith announced earlier this month that he is collaborating with YouTube to document his weight loss journey for a new original series set to debut next year. Best Shape of My Life will be a six-part unscripted fitness docuseries. Viewers can look forward to Smith “challenging himself to improve every aspect of his fitness, from agility to power to recovery and more, teaming up with guests including pro athletes, scientists and experts, and top YouTube creators,” per a release obtained by People.

Smith isn’t the only celebrity working on his figure earlier this month his movie star pals agreed to hop on the health train as well, reported by theGrio. Now several celebrity men have posted their shirtless pics confessing they are also ready to shed some pounds.

“So this is what we doing @willsmith @therealchrisspencer @marlonwayans @flexaforeal 12 weeks! No trainers! All on our own?! Challenge accepted! Let’s go!,” posted Black-ish star Anthony Anderson, rocking nothing but boxers.

The wave continued with actor Chris Spencer, 53, who said: “Ok @willsmith I accept the #bigwilliechallenge. Time to get in shape. Goodbye cookies hello spinach!! #dadbod.”

Actor Flex Alexander, 51, offered up a bathroom picture to accept the challenge.

“Ok @willsmith ok @therealchrisspencer it’s on and i accept the #bigwilliechallenge no trainers no cheating! Create your own workout program and meals! Let’s gooooooooooo,” he wrote.

Actor and comedian Faizon Love, 52, also responded but his level of commitment is unclear.

He posted “I finally found something I’m better than @willsmith at @marlonwayans @therealchrisspencer @anthonyanderson stay in your lane sons💪.”

