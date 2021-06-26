Da Brat claps back after Wendy Williams claims rapper hit on her: ‘I got the same receipts’

'I felt like you ain’t got no real friends and I wanted to be your friend, so I called to check on you,' the rap star said in response to allegations she had a romantic interest in the talk show host

Wendy Williams during her talk show on Friday implied that Da Brat once tried to make a pass at her, a story which the Chicago rapper flatly denied, saying she was just trying to be friendly.

The claim was made during Williams’ introduction of Da Brat as her next guest on The Wendy Williams Show. While delivering the introduction, Williams disclosed a text exchange between the two, interpreting a message from Da Brat saying she had a strong “hit game” to be a romantic move.

“[She was] like, ‘So whatchu doin’,” Williams said. “I’m like, ‘Da Brat, I’m minding my own business. What do you mean?’ ‘Is you alone?’ Oh she tried it.”

Da Brat (left) appears on “The Wendy Williams Show” with Wendy Williams (right) on Friday, June 25, 2021. (via screenshot)

The “Funkdafied” rapper, who appeared over a live video feed, said that she only caught the tail end of Williams’ introduction and was surprised that the host would make the allegation.

“I came in, you saying something a little bizarre,” the rapper said. “Could you refresh and rewind and tell me what you said?”

“Well, you got a strong pick up game, unless that’s the way you always speak to all attractive women,” Williams responded.

Da Brat replied, “So you think I tried to pick you up?” to which Williams responded emphatically, “Yup! Yup!”

This came as a surprise to Da Brat, who wanted to know when the interaction occurred.

Williams then referenced the text exchange. From there, Da Brat elaborated that she had only reached out to Williams because she was concerned about her following a viewing of her Lifetime documentary, Wendy Williams: What a Mess!

Da Brat performs onstage at the 2017 Black Music Honors on Aug. 18, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

“The last time we talked and I texted you, it was after I saw your documentary, and I felt like you ain’t got no real friends and I wanted to be your friend, so I called to check on you,” Da Brat said.

When Williams continued to insist otherwise, Da Brat pushed back, “Naw, girl. You better check your phone, ’cause I got the same receipts, I got the same phone.”

Da Brat then made it clear that she never had eyes for Williams.

“I love you but I ain’t never been attracted to you, girl,” Da Brat said.

She added that she was in a relationship at the time of the text exchange and said she wouldn’t betray her partner.

“You fly, but you not for me. I already had my baby, too,” Harris said. “I wouldn’t disrespect or do that, at all,” she said.

The baby she referred to is her current girlfriend, Jesseca “Judy” Dupart. Da Brat was on Williams’ show to promote the couples’ new reality series, Brat Loves Judy.

This is Da Brat’s first public relationship with a woman after coming out. As theGrio reported, Da Brat announced their romance last March, ending years of speculation about her sexuality.

When Williams asked one more time if Harris would ever consider her if Dupart wasn’t in the picture, Da Brat again said no, stating that she felt Williams was lonely and needed friendship after the documentary displayed her vulnerability after years as a radio shock jock.

“You know you used to scare us to death back in the day. I used to be nervous to come on your show, ’cause you would always just say something that would just make somebody feel super little when they left,” Da Brat said of Williams’ radio days.

Williams replied, “I mean, I know. But, I’m just a girl.”

