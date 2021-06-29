Taraji P. Henson to direct ‘Tell It Like a Woman’ with Jennifer Hudson, Pauletta Washington

The actress will direct 'Pepcy & Kim,' based on the true story of Kim Carter

Taraji P. Henson is preparing to sit in the director’s chair. The multi-talented artist has been tapped to direct an installment in Tell it Like a Woman, with Jennifer Hudson and Pauletta Washington starring.

Described as an “anthology project,” Tell it Like a Woman hails from Iervolino Entertainment. Henson, alongside Hudson and Washington, are set to take on “Pepcy & Kim” one of the seven installments in the upcoming anthology.

Written by Catherine Hardwick, the installment is based off of the true story of Kim Carter.

Hudson, an Oscar winner herself, is set to star as both Pepcy and Kim, with Washington playing opposite.

Per Variety, the piece is, “inspired by the true story of Kim Carter, a former addict who has used her story and her nonprofit, the Time for Change Foundation, to help homeless women and children break the cycle and reclaim their lives.”

The piece is one of seven installments that “complete the puzzle” of the entire film, Tell it Like a Woman. Variety reports the project is, “a film made by and about women, comprised of seven segments that make one intertwining feature film.”

Producer Andrea Iervolino shared a statement regarding the exciting announcement.

“The talents of Taraji, Jennifer and Pauletta are awe-inspiring and on full display in their adaptation of the amazing Kim Carter story,” Iervolino explained.

“This trio is a marvelous compliment to the spirited filmmakers and talent banding together for this one-of-a-kind film, and their sincerity in delivering a ‘must see’ segment is simply moving. We can’t wait to show this film to the world.”

Producer Chiara Tilesi, founder of We Do It Together, a non-profit film production company that advocates for gender equality, also shared a statement in regards to the announcements.

Tilesi shared, “’Tell It Like A Woman’ has been a very long journey, almost six years producing this film, and we couldn’t have asked for a better ending segment in ‘Pepcy & Kim.'”

Tilesi continued, “We are honored to have the immense talents of Taraji, Jennifer, and Pauletta, to bring Kim Carter’s powerful story to life…this segment reminds us that in life no matter how difficult the circumstance, there is a way to overcome any obstacle. It is so inspiring to see Kim Carter helping women across the United States with her non-profit, The Time for Change Foundation.”

Per Variety, the seven segments that makeup the film are:

Unspoken directed by Maria Sole Tognazzi and starring Margherita Buy

Lagonegro directed by Lucia Puenzo and starring Eva Longoria

Elbows Deep directed by Catherine Hardwicke and starring Cara Delevingne, Marcia Gay Harden and Jasmine Luv

Sharing a Ride directed by Leena Yadav and starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Anjali Lama

A Week in My Life directed by Mipo O and starring Anne Watanabe

Aria directed by Silvia Carobbio and Lucia Bulgheroni

and Pepcy & Kim directed by Taraji P. Henson and starring Jennifer Hudson and Pauletta Washington.

