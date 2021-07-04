Group described as white supremacists march in Philadelphia

Police didn’t announce any arrests and said there were no reports of any damage or injuries during the march

Police say scores of members of a group described by the Anti-Defamation League as white supremacist marched in Philadelphia over the weekend, clashing with pedestrians and setting off what were believed to be smoke bombs at one point.

The group of Patriot Front members, estimated at 150 to 200 people, marched for several blocks in Center City wearing tan pants and black shirts with face coverings and carrying shields and flags. Police said they were chanting slogans such as “Reclaim America” and “The election was stolen.”

.DEVELOPING: The white supremacist group “Patriot Front “ marched through the streets of Philadelphia late last night and early this morning. Philadelphia PD responded. Officers say no one in the group was from Philly. The group is based in Fort Worth, Texas. Updates @6abc pic.twitter.com/vPYbcczFtO — Gray Hall (@GrayHall6abc) July 4, 2021

Police said pedestrians “engaged members of the group verbally” and there were several physical encounters. Finally, someone from the group used what police believe were smoke bombs “to cover their retreat as they fled,” police said.

Police didn’t announce any arrests and said there were no reports of any damage or injuries during the march, which came on the eve of Jill Biden’s visit to the city for Independence Day festivities.

Nothing like taking your kids to Philadelphia for the 4th & running into literal Nazis. These scumbags belong to the group Patriot Front. That may or may not be my kids & I joining a growing crowd yelling at the spineless dickholes & chasing them away from City Hall. #fucknazis pic.twitter.com/bqYviUq1Bd — Not Today (@SunnyDelight888) July 4, 2021

The Anti-Defamation League calls the Texas-based group “a white supremacist group” that “espouses racism, anti-Semitism and intolerance under the guise of preserving the ‘ethnic and cultural origins’ of their European ancestors.” It also says the group “participates in localized ‘flash mobs’ and torch marches/demonstrations.”

Shira Goodman from the league’s Philadelphia chapter told The Philadelphia Inquirer that the group had recently been distributing leaflets, posting stickers, and spraying graffiti throughout the Philadelphia suburbs and Lehigh Valley and conducting flash mob-like meetings later posted on social media.

