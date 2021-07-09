5 things to watch this weekend no matter your mood

From Marvel's triumphant return to cinemas with 'Black Widow', to the sixth season of sleeper hit 'Real Housewives of Potomac', there is no shortage of quality entertainment to feast your eyes on this weekend

Ready to chill after that three-day holiday weekend? This weekend offers plenty of quality television, films, and more to keep you busy and entertained, from streaming to movie theaters. Here are five things to watch this weekend:

Marvel is back with ‘Black Widow‘

While Wandavision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki have kept Marvel fans at bay over at Disney+, it’s technically been over two years since the last MCU film, Spider-Man: Far From Home. This weekend, however, Marvel is officially back in theaters with Black Widow, after delaying the film multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film stars Scarlett Johansson in the titular role, seemingly passing the torch to Florence Pugh.

The film also stars O-T Fagbenle and is getting rave reviews from critics.

Don’t miss ‘Secret Celebrity Renovation‘

Hosted by Entertainment Tonight‘s Nischelle Turner, Secret Celebrity Renovation premieres Friday, July 9, at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS. The exciting series is reportedly “a new one-hour series that gives celebrities in sports, music and entertainment the chance to gift a surprise home renovation to a meaningful person who helped guide them to success.”

The first season will feature appearances from stars like In the Heights breakout star Anthony Ramos, Grammy award-winning singer and choreographer Paula Abdul and Wayne Brady.

Hello Upper East Siders…’Gossip Girl’ is back

HBO Max’s highly anticipated Gossip Girl reboot premiered on the streaming service on Thursday, making this weekend a perfect time to catch up before episode 2 drops next week. With a fresh new twist on the original concept, the new iteration of the popular teen series reunites viewers with elite private school Constance Billard, only with some more color this time around.

Check out the scandalous trailer for the first season below:

‘We the People’ is bringing the music to Netflix

Kenya Barris, Chris Nee and the Obamas have teamed up for Netflix‘s latest offering. In a Schoolhouse Rock-inspired style, We The People aims to teach children (and the whole family) the inner workings of democracy, basic rights and citizenship through music. The series features songs from major talents like H.E.R., Janelle Monae, Adam Lambert and more.

Check out We the People only on Netflix, here.

Potomac for life!

The ladies of the P are back and they are not playing around! After a stand-out fifth season, Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Potomac triumphantly returns to TV on Sunday night. With Monique Samuels out, Gizelle Bryant, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Ashley Darby, Karen Huger and Dr. Wendy Osefo are joined by new housewife Mia Thorton, who (by the looks of the trailer) is going to fit right in with this crew.

The Real Housewives of Potomac returns with a 75-minute premiere episode on Sunday, July 11 at 8/7c.

