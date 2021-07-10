Kansas City Chiefs star facing jail time for alleged felony gun possession

Super Bowl champion Frank Clark was arrested in March when two firearms were found in his car

Kansas City Chiefs Pro Bowl defensive end Frank Clark may be at risk of losing his liberty as he’s been charged with felony gun possession stemming from an arrest in March.

The two-time Pro Bowler who helped the Chiefs make it to the Super Bowl championship in 2019, was arrested on March 13 in California along with another man during a traffic stop by the California Highway Patrol. They found two loaded guns in the vehicle, as reported by ESPN.

Clark and the man, Charles Smith, were in a 1993 Toyota Supra with a missing front license plate. One of the guns recovered was a rifle, per the report.

Clark grew up in Bakersfield, California and spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks. The 28-year-old is also under investigation for a separate incident which occurred in June, where a weapon, this time an Uzi assault rifle, was found partially concealed in a duffle bag in a car he was riding in.

He was arrested but not charged in that case, which remains under investigation. At the time, the weapon was said to belong to Clark’s bodyguard, according to Clark’s lawyer, Alex Spiro.

Clark will be arraigned for the March arrest on July 14. He faces up to three years if convicted in that case. Under the terms of the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement, Clark could also face discipline from the league.

In June, the Chiefs issued a statement saying they were aware of both arrests, but have not made further comment now that Clark has been formally charged.

Clark has had issues with the law in the past. In 2014, he was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence after an incident at an Ohio hotel, per multiple reports. He was dismissed from the University of Michigan football team and ultimately pled guilty to disorderly conduct in that case.

