34 Black actors nominated for 2021 Emmys

The nominees for the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards are finally out, and there are some history-making selections in this year’s group!
The upcoming award ceremony is set to highlight a boundary-pushing year in television in which millions of people turned to T.V. while dealing with the intensity of the COVID-19 pandemic. From prestige dramas coming out of various streaming services to freshman comedy series knocking it out of the park, this year’s nominations list highlights it all.
Leading the pack in the nominations category are HBO and HBO Max with 130 nominations in total. Lovecraft Country, which was recently canceled by the company, received major love with 18 nominations. Michaela Coel‘s limited series I May Destroy You also got plenty of nominations, bringing in 18 for Outstanding Limited Series, Actress in a Limited Series, and more.
In the acting categories, Mj Rodriguez makes history as the first trans woman nominated in a lead acting category for her role as Blanca in FX’s hit drama series Pose. Bridgerton‘sbreakout Regé-Jean Page earned some love as he is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series alongside Jonathan Majors and Sterling K. Brown. In the comedy categories, Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson earned a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his new sitcom, Kenan. Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross also scored nominations for their roles in Black-ish.
Check out some of the most exciting nominees below:
MJ Rodriguez
Rodriguez makes Emmy history as the first trans actress ever to be nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
Uzo Aduba
Aduba is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series for In Treatment
Jurnee Smollett
Smollett is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series for her role in Lovecraft Country
Regu00e9-Jean Page
Regu00e9-Jean Page is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role in Bridgerton
Billy Porter
Porter is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Pose
Jonathan Majors
Jonathan Majors is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role in Lovecraft Country
Sterling K. Brown
Brown is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for This is Us
Tracee Ellis Ross
Ross is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Black-ish
Anthony Anderson
Anderson is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in Black-ish
Kenan Thompson
Thompson is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in Keenan
Trevor Noah
Noah’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah is nominated for Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Ru Paul's Drag Race
The hit series is nominated for Outstanding Competition Program
Leslie Odom Jr.
The actor is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Anthology Series or a Movie for his role in Hamilton
Michaela Coel
The actress, writer and producer is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Anthology Series or a Movie for her role in I May Destroy You
Cynthia Erivo
Erivo is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Anthology Series or a Movie for her role in Genius: Aretha
Barry Jenkins
Jenkins’ The Underground Railroad is nominated for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, and Jenkins himself is nominated for Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
