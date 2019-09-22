The 2019 Emmy Awards went down on Sunday night in Los Angeles and we have mixed emotions about TV’s biggest night.

There were some groundbreaking moments throughout the night, including Billy Porter making history as the first openly gay actor to nab an Emmy for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for his role of Pray Tell in POSE.

Despite that glimmering moment, it seems like the academy may have missed the mark when it came to the second most-nominated project of the year, When They See Us.

Although it earned 16 nominations including Outstanding Limited Series (losing out to Chernobyl) it only managed to score one win.

Of course we cheered when Jharrel Jerome got a well-deserved win for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his portrayal of Korey Wise in the four-part Netflix series, but that’s where the trophies ended and we’re not sure why.

Several of the series’ stars went up against each other in acting categories, but they all went home empty-handed. Aunjanue Ellis and Niecy Nash are nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for their roles in the film; but both lost to Michelle Williams who won for her role in Fosse/Verdon. Marsha Stephanie Blake and Vera Farmiga were both up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie but they were defeated by Patricia Arquette for her role in The Act.

John Leguizamo, Asante Blackk, and Michael K. Williams are all competing in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie category but all three failed to win over Ben Whishaw for his turn in A Very British Scandal.

All five of the exonerated men who used to be known as the Central Park Five were at the Emmys, and we can’t stop imagining how powerful it would have been to see them on that stage together, accepting an award in front of the world.

When They See Us was an experience and watching it evoked such visceral emotions from me that I had to take it in doses. Considering the undeniable impact the series has had and incredible performances delivered by so many of its actors, something doesn’t feel right about the night’s outcome.

