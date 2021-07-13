Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah nominated for Emmy

Back in March, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dished about their exit from the UK after stepping down as senior members of the British royal family.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s revealing conversation with Oprah Winfrey has earned a 2021 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Hosted Non-Fiction Series or Special.

The bombshell sit-down special is nominated alongside David Letterman‘s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, United Shades of America hosted by W. Kamau Bell, VICE, and Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy.

As previously reported by theGrio, Meghan revealed that she suffered from severe depression and contemplated suicide while pregnant with her first child, Archie.

In a truly heartbreaking moment, Meghan revealed to Oprah that she “just didn’t want to be alive anymore,” while dealing with her isolation and how she was treated inside the royal family.

The story only got more upsetting when Meghan claimed that she asked for help and was essentially turned away, saying, “I went to the institution, and I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help. I said, ‘I’ve never felt this way before,’ and that I needed to go somewhere, and I was told that I couldn’t. That it wouldn’t be good for the institution.”

While Meghan was pregnant with Archie, ‘The Firm’ according to the duchess, exhibited concerns about the baby’s skin tone.

Meghan revealed to Oprah that while she was pregnant, “there were “concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie’s] skin might be when he’s born.”

While both Meghan and Prince Harry did not reveal exactly who they’d had those “several” conversations with, Oprah confirmed on CBS This Morning that the “concerns” did not come from Harry’s grandparents, Prince Philip, who died in April, and Queen Elizabeth.

Harry and Meghan’s interview with Winfrey was viewed by more than 17 million people in the U.S., per PEOPLE.

During the two-hour special, the couple also touched on their relationships with family members, detailed their duties as working royals, and revealed they were expecting another baby, a daughter, Lilibet Diana, who was born on June 4.

The nominees for the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday (July 13) and include some history-making selections in this year’s group.

The upcoming award ceremony is set to highlight a boundary-pushing year in television in which millions of people turned to binge-watching TV while dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. From prestige dramas from various streaming services to the freshman comedy shows that were knocking it out of the park, this year’s nominations list highlights it all.

Oprah Winfrey interviews Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on A CBS Primetime Special on March 7, 2021. (Photo by Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Images)

Leading the pack in the nominations category are HBO and HBO Max with 130 nominations in total. Lovecraft Country, which was recently canceled, received major love with 18 nominations.

Michaela Coel‘s limited series I May Destroy You also got plenty of nominations, bringing in 18 for Outstanding Limited Series, Actress in a Limited Series, and more.

In the acting categories, Mj Rodriguez makes history as the first trans woman nominated in a lead acting category for her role as Blanca in FX’s hit drama series Pose. Bridgerton‘s breakout Regé-Jean Page was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series alongside Jonathan Majors and Sterling K. Brown.

In the comedy categories, Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson earned a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his new sitcom, Kenan. Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross also scored nominations for their roles in Black-ish.

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony airs on CBS and Paramount+ this Sept. 19 at 8 p.m.

This story includes additional reporting from Jared Alexander.

