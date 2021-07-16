Michael B. Jordan reveals why he rented out aquarium for Lori Harvey

The actor appears on the podcast, 'Jemele Hill is Unbothered', in an episode dropping this coming Monday

Loading the player...

Michael B. Jordan is revealing why he rented out an aquarium on Valentine’s Day for his girlfriend, Lori Harvey, months after the holiday.

As theGrio reported, Jordan and Harvey are one of Hollywood’s most exciting couples. With their popular Instagram posts, the couple has let their many fans and followers into their relationship, from romantic captions to lavish trips.

On Valentine’s Day 2021, Jordan rented out an entire aquarium for Harvey. Now, in an upcoming appearance on Jemele Hill is Unbothered, Jordan opens up about his lavish Valentine’s Day gift, explaining what inspired him ahead of the big day.

Michael B. Jordan attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Hill tells Jordan in the interview, “You know there’s like a lot of dudes that f—– hate your guts for that…why would you ever set that kind of standard…?” She then asks the actor, “Did you come up with that s– yourself? Did you?”

Jordan responds, “I had a lot of pent-up romance, so it was a lot…I wasn’t able to do a lot of those things in the past, you know, so it was fun. I’m a creative guy!”

“It was kind of on the fly,” he continued. “And then you have to be even more creative because there weren’t a lot of things that were open, you know what I mean?”

He proceeded to call it a good time with Harvey, saying, “I kind of put myself in a tough situation, now I gotta figure out next year…I’m like, huh?”

Per TheGrio, Jordan opened up about why he went public with his romance with Harvey in an interview with People. He shared at the time, “I’m still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on…I am extremely happy.”

He continued, “People that know me know my heart. But people that know me for my work . . . they know what I allow them to know. The fact that I’ve been so closed off about a lot of parts of my life was a personal choice. As I’ve gotten older and a little more mature and comfortable in my own skin, I’ve become less concerned about it.”

In his upcoming interview with Hill, the actor also sheds light on Black Panther 2, revealing whether or not his character, Killmonger, will make a reappearance…well, sort of.

“I wish I had more information…if there’s anybody that’s gonna figure it out, Ryan (Coogler) is gonna figure it out, you know? In the sense of like, where the pivot comes in the tragedy we are all dealing with, losing Chadwick (Boseman), I think Marvel and…everybody over there had to figure out what was next, and I haven’t gotten that information one way or another.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!