Lori Harvey says she’s testing new skincare line on ‘test model’ Michael B. Jordan

In a video for Vogue, the model also reveals she's gotten her father into skincare, saying he's 'obsessed'

In a new video for Vogue Magazine, Lori Harvey says she’s trying out her new skincare line on a very special test model: her boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan.

As theGrio has previously reported, Harvey and Jordan have been official since January. Frequently posting on social media, the couple has spent the last few months slowly letting their fans and the public into their whirlwind romance. In a video walking through her “90s-inspired” makeup routine, the model let us in on another fun little detail about her relationship, revealing that she tests all of her own skincare products on herself and her boyfriend.

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 09: Lori Harvey attends 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on February 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Roc Nation )

In the glamorous video, Harvey explains, “I tested all my products, of course, on myself, but I also tested them on my boyfriend…he has become my live test model, so now he’s very into his skincare routine as well.” Apparently, the product testing has worked well for the Black Panther actor.

Harvey reveals that the actor receives compliments on his skin now while he’s on set, explaining, “He tells me all the time that when he’s on set, the makeup artists compliment his skin now, so…”

Harvey’s influence goes farther than just her boyfriend. She also reveals that she’s rubbed off on her father, Steve Harvey, as well. She shares in the video, “[I’ve] pretty much gotten all of the men in my life on a skincare regimen…my dad included, because he did nothing. So I was like, ‘okay, I’ll help you out here.’ So I gave him all of my products and he’s obsessed!”

She continues, “if you were wondering why his skin looks so good lately, it’s because of me!”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 11: Sadaf Beauty (L) and Lori Harvey seen onstage during Beautycon Festival Los Angeles 2019 at Los Angeles Convention Center on August 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Beautycon)

As far as Harvey’s anticipated skincare line, she promises in the video that she will be dropping it “very soon,” and that making the “perfect eye cream” was very important to her when working on the upcoming line. Speaking to her passion for skincare, she explains in the video, “skincare is the highest form of self-care.”

Check out Harvey’s official Vogue Beauty Secrets video filled with tips, products and her stories about Jordan and more, below:

