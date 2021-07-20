Eboni K. Williams explains suspended law license, slams ‘desperate’ attempts to discredit her

The "Real Housewives of New York" star went on Instagram Live to directly address her fans, followers and an attentive public.

Eboni K. Williams is continuing to rise above the nonsense. In a recent Instagram Live video, the Real Housewife of New York cast cutie explains her suspended law license and slams what she calls “desperate attempts” to discredit her.

As theGrio has previously reported, Williams has been living through the unique experience of being the first Black cast on The Real Housewives of New York. From the tense exchanges regarding race to her fellow castmates (and even some fans) calling her “too preachy,” she’s continued to push through as the season airs.

In an Instagram Live video on Monday, however, she directly addressed anyone paying attention to clear up any misunderstandings about certain stories they’re seeing.

In a recent Instagram Live video, “Real Housewife of New York” cast cutie Eboni K. Williams slammed what she called “desperate attempts” to discredit her. (Photo: Getty Images)

“I don’t think that every single headline, rumor — particularly when they are patently false — need to be addressed,” says Williams. “But I do think there is a danger, and an unnecessary kind of a risk one takes on, when you allow false narrative to run amok.”

Diving into the suspended status of her North Carolina law license, she reveals: “My status is suspended for one reason; it’s a simple reason, ya’ll: I haven’t lived or practiced law in North Carolina since 2011.”

She goes on to detail how she moved to Los Angeles in 2011, an essential step on her journey to her subsequent broadcasting career. In 2014, Williams decided to move full time to New York to work in media and broadcasting, and she insists she “had no desire” to reinstate her North Carolina bar license.

“As any lawyer will tell you,” she explains, “it’s a very expensive license to maintain, you’ve got fees every year … continuing legal education classes and fees that are associated with it, all of the things.”

“It really just makes no sense for most attorneys who are not practicing, for whatever reason,” Williams explains, “to maintain an active law license in a jurisdiction that you have no intention, desire to maintain a law practice in.”

Williams then took the time to address her new increased position in the public eye due to RHONY and the “desperate attempts” to smear her.

“I should have anticipated that there would be this kind of desperate attempt to discredit me,” she says, “and by the way, y’all, good luck with that! You’re gonna have to come harder than an inactive bar license to come for me.”

She insists in the clip that “the effort to discredit is based solely on the fact that I am having the audacity to bring to light and center issues that disrupt a status quo that has been the beneficiary of systems for generations that are no longer acceptable.”

As theGrio previously reported, Williams appeared on Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen earlier in July and got to directly address certain critiques about her personality on the reality series.

Speaking to people critical of her, Williams explained, “My answer is simply this: I’m a little bit of a preacher, and I wear that as a badge of honor, and I’m a little bit of a teacher too.”

“I really just wanted to go into this thing,” she tells Cohen, “making the most authentic connections with the women and just being truthful and honest about where I am and what I’m about, and if there’s an outstanding question about values alignment, I gotta get to the bottom of that. That’s all!”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast, “Dear Culture?” Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio today!