Lovers & Friends festival with Usher, Lauryn Hill, Ciara and more to return in 2022

The inaugural festival was originally set to debut in 2020, but was ultimately canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic

After being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Lovers & Friends Music Festival is officially going to happen next year. Usher, Lauryn Hill, and more are set to perform.

Lovers & Friends was one of the most highly-anticipated music festivals set to launch in 2020.

Initially announced in February of that year, the original line-up featured acts like Megan Thee Stallion, Ludacris, Fat Joe, Jhené Aiko, Lil Kim, Summer Walker, T-Pain, and Saweetie. Of course, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival was postponed and all tickets were refunded. Now, it’s officially back on but with some different names added to the list.

Set to take place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, May 14 next year, the new line-up boasts some pretty major talent, including Usher, Lauryn Hill, TLC, Brandy, Monica, and more.

Usher at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, broadcast live on FOX on May 27, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Ticket presale begins for the festival on Aug. 2 at 1 p.m. Starting at $19.99 down, general admission tickets begin at $175 and VIP tickets start at $300. Cabana tickets will also be available, which are priced at $10K for tables of eight.

The festival took to social media last year when canceling the official event. They wrote at the time, “Dear Lovers & Friends, After much consideration and monitoring of the ongoing uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are saddened to announce that Lovers & Friends Festival 2020 will not be taking place.



It breaks our hearts that we aren’t able to see each other in August, but our number one priority is the health and safety of you and everyone involved in the festival. The time will come when your lovers can buy u a drank and you and your friends can sing along to your favorite Slow Jamz together. We appreciate your patience, and we can’t wait to sing together soon.”

An important update on Lovers & Friends pic.twitter.com/HK8B7vxPpc — Lovers & Friends Festival (@lvrsnfrndsfest) May 22, 2020

As Complex reports, the initial festival faced many public setbacks outside of the pandemic, including booking and paying their initial talent.

The outlet reports that Lil Kim, who is still in the current lineup, alleged that she had yet to officially join the festival despite being on the lineup. Eventually, the rapper wrote on Instagram, “THE CHECK HAS CLEARED,” confirming her inclusion.

Lil Kim performs at the BET Awards on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Check out more information on the festival, including information about presale tickets, at the official website here.

