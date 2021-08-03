Lizzo announces first new single in 2 years ‘Rumors’

The singer is set to release her first batch of new music since her album, 'Cuz I Love You', dropped in 2019

Get ready, Lizzo fans. The “Truth Hurts” singer has officially announced her first new single in two years, “Rumors,” which is set to drop next week.

No one had a better 2019 than Lizzo. From the viral resurgence of her 2017 song “Truth Hurts,” to her winning her first Grammy for Best Urban Contemporary Album, the singer was seemingly everywhere.

Since then, the singer has kept up with fans via social media and her various TikTok content but has been relatively quiet on the music front. Well now, according to her latest Instagram post, that silence is about to come to an end.

Lizzo announced her new song “Rumors” in a glamorous post on the social media app.

Lizzo attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

On Sunday night, Lizzo teased new music on her account to her fans. Posting a simple black picture with “shhhhhhhhhh” and an emoji written on it, the singer wrote to her followers, “Don’t even like this post cus you REALLY gon like my post tomorrow 🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫 #shhhhhhhhhhhh.” Then, the next morning, the singer officially announced her return.

In the post that now has over 1 million likes, Lizzo rocks a sleek gold dress and jewlery, as she looks into the camera with her finger to her mouth. She writes, “NEW ERA B-TCH. ‘RUMORS’. 8/13. 🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫.” Set to drop on Aug. 13, the single is available to pre-save on Apple Music and Spotify now.

With an intense following on TikTok, Lizzo is a pro at communicating with her millions of followers and getting them excited for her projects. In a post from six days ago, the singer responded to a comment in which a fan wrote, “I HEAR AN ALBUM IS COMING.”

Visibly in a recording studio and with esteemed producer Mark Ronson, she says to the camera, “An album? Absolutely not. I’m not making no f—— album. I’m not in a studio. This isn’t Mark Ronson. This isn’t a whole [sound] board. I’m not hanging out with songwriters like Phil [Lawrence]. I haven’t made a f—— album. Where do you get it?”

Check out the exciting TikTok below:

