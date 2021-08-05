Meghan Markle slammed by Australian TV hosts for being ‘too smiley’ in birthday video

The former royal asked for support for her 40x40 initiative which some members of the media found contrived

Loading the player...

Meghan Markle can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to the foreign press.

To that point, this week two Australian television hosts raised brows for mocking the Duchess of Sussex’s birthday video, where she appeared to be “too smiley.”

As theGrio reported Wednesday, Meghan Markle celebrated her 40th birthday with the announcement of her 40×40 initiative via a video on the Archewell website.

In the humorous clip which also featured actress Melissa McCarthy, Markle revealed her big birthday plans, while shooting down McCarthy’s various ideas, including matching tattoos and more “photoshoots under a tree.”

Meghan celebrated her 40th birthday with a light-hearted video and an appeal for people to mentor women trying to get back into the work force https://t.co/B1eCurMI2n #40×40 pic.twitter.com/iZXk10KOm6 — Reuters (@Reuters) August 5, 2021

She shares, “Because I am turning 40, I am asking 40 friends to donate 40 minutes of their time to help mentor a woman who is mobilizing back into the workforce.”

“Over two million women in the U.S. alone and tens of millions around the world have lost their jobs due to COVID. I think if we all do it, and all commit 40 minutes to some kind of act of service, it can create a ripple effect.”

McCarthy, of course, agrees to participate, before the video reveals bloopers with the comedian and Markle (and even a surprise cameo from Prince Harry himself).

(Credit: Archewell)

While the whole promo was meant to be a lighthearted way to engage the audience in philanthropy, Karl Stefanovic and Sophie Walsh from the Australian TV show Today found the whole thing cringe-worthy.

“I love that she’s lecturing people about getting back to the workplace and she quit her job as a royal after less than two years,” Walsh said according to a report by Fox News.

“Why doesn’t she talk normally?” Stefanovic asked, to which Walsh added that she thought Markle was “too smiley.” She also noted that “Harry’s lost the plot” in reference to the end of the video, in which the prince can be seen through the window juggling in the backyard of the couple’s California home.

Prince Harry Makes Cheeky Cameo in Meghan Markle's 40th Birthday Video — Plus, the First Glimpse of Baby Lili! pic.twitter.com/gPoRyjcSSH — People (@people) August 5, 2021

While the Aussie broadcasters may have been rolling their eyes at the duo, the public responded warmly to her birthday initiative.

“The video was great, funny, mocking the English, and her 40×40 initiative is very clever. But I am disgusted by Karl and his antics! And whoever that woman sitting next to him is, it is because of people like her that the Sussexes left the UK. But, they are thriving and happy!” one supporter wrote.

The video was great, funny, mocking the English, and her 40×40 initiative is very clever. But, I am disgusted by Karl and his antics! And whoever that woman sitting next to him is, it is because of people like her that the Sussexes left the UK. But, they are thriving and happy! — Marg N. – AU (@Daisy1158) August 5, 2021

“Why put this up when you all clearly with your disdain this morning for her put your knees on her neck! Do better! Just inform on the news we don’t need your hateful narrative of her,” said another.

Markle, who is no stranger to having her every move be subjected to critique, has become a vocal mental health advocate over the last few years. Last month, just days ahead of her highly-anticipated Netflix documentary, Naomi Osaka even thanked Markle along with former First Lady Michelle Obama in an op-ed on mental health.

“I want to thank everyone who supported me,” wrote Osaka at the conclusion of the heartfelt essay. “There are too many to name, but I want to start with my family and friends, who have been amazing. There is nothing more important than those relationships. I also want to thank those in the public eye who have supported, encouraged, and offered such kind words. Michelle Obama, Michael Phelps, Steph Curry, Novak Djokovic, Meghan Markle, to name a few.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!