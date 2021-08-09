Actress who paid for billboard to get Tyler Perry’s attention lands lead role

Palmer bought a $2K billboard back in 2019 and has since worked on 'Sistas' and will now play a lead in 'All the Queen's Men'

Dreams really do come true! Racquel Palmer, the actress who paid for a billboard to get Tyler Perry‘s attention back in 2019, has officially landed a lead role in an upcoming series of Perry’s.

As TheGrio previously reported, Palmer’s stunt in 2019 was a risky one, but it certainly paid off. The actress took out a billboard in Atlanta in 2019, spending $2K just to get Perry’s attention. The billboard read, “Attention Mr. Perry, Racquel Bailey is your next leading lady,” along with her website and social media handles.

While Perry took to social media to scold the actress, telling her to “save her money,” it still worked for her, and soon after she booked a role on the BET show Sistas. Now, the actress is officially leading a new series from Perry, she tells TMZ.

Palmer shared in her interview, “I’m a lead on his new show which is called All the Queens Men that comes out September 9th.” Led by Eva Marcille as Madam, All the Queens Men will premiere on BET + and centers around a male exotic dance club.

Racquel Palmer (Credit: Instagram)

Per the official synopsis, “Madam is a fierce businesswoman who is at the top of her game in the nightclub industry and surrounded by a band of trusted employees who are down to make sure that she is successful.

But Madam, a self-proclaimed boss, soon discovers that more money and more power means more problems. Will Madam retain reign as she navigates this dangerous and sexy society? Will the sensuous world of exotic dancing cost Madam her queendom and potentially her life?”

“It is hot, it is steamy,” she shared with TMZ. “I play Blue, who is her head of security. I pick up any loose ends, I’m extremely loyal to Madam and anything that she needs to be done.”

Palmer also opened up about her interactions with Perry at Tyler Perry Studios. She explained, “We’ve met in person because Sistas, I did one or two of that, and we are filming the first season on Tyler Perry Studios…we never spoke of the billboard!”

Tyler Perry attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images)

She goes on to simply call it an “actor/director” relationship.

As TheGrio previously reported, Perry at first called out the actress for her tactic. Sharing a picture of the billboard, he wrote in the post, “Auhhh…. soooooo…… here’s the deal. This is not the way to get my attention if you’re looking for a role in one of my shows. Please DON’T DO THIS, SAVE YOUR MONEY!! This is the third time that someone has done this. PLEASE STOP! To audition is FREE!! I’m sure you can use that money for a better purpose.”

Still, he encouraged the actress at the end of his caption, writing, “And by the way, you were great in THE NIGHT OF! It was my favorite show a couple years ago. I ALREADY SAW YOU!! So just audition and keep your money!! Again, I appreciate your effort, but that’s not the way to work for me. God bless you dreamer. I have no doubt you will make it one day!!”

