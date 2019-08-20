Sometimes doing something out of the ordinary can get you one step closer to making your dreams come true, despite what others may say.
This holds true with actress, Racquel Bailey, after she went viral earlier this year when she bought a billboard to get Tyler Perry’s attention in hopes of being hired. Now, it looks like her hard work has paid off. Bailey has been cast to star in his upcoming show, Sistas, that will soon be coming out on BET, TMZ reports.
The outlet broke the news earlier this year about Bailey’s bold act in buying a $2,000 billboard in Atlanta. Many people gave her the side-eye including Perry, who made a post back in June to express his thoughts.
Auhhh…. soooooo…… here’s the deal. This is not the way to get my attention if you’re looking for a role in one of my shows. Please DON’T DO THIS, SAVE YOUR MONEY!! This is the third time that someone has done this. PLEASE STOP! To audition is FREE!! I’m sure you can use that money for a better purpose. I love that you want to work with me, and I love that you invest in yourself. But when you do things like this it puts my team on high alert and makes me look at you sideways. I know the message that you want to send is a positive one, but this comes across as the opposite. Again, the best way to work for me is to AUDITION and it’s FREE! We post breakdowns all the time for actors. JUST COME AND AUDITION. And by the way, you were great in THE NIGHT OF! It was my favorite show a couple years ago. I ALREADY SAW YOU!! So just audition and keep your money!! Again, I appreciate your effort, but that’s not the way to work for me. God bless you dreamer. I have no doubt you will make it one day!!
But despite even his criticism, apparently, the attempt worked for the actress.
“This was my leap of faith,” Bailey told TMZ. “This was my choice. This was something I felt like I needed to do to stand out.”
While speaking to the outlet, she confirmed to that she had auditioned for Perry since the billboard went up, although it’s unclear what caused Perry to change his mind.
“When I put up the billboard, I didn’t know what to expect,” she said. “I didn’t know what was going to happen and what one thing you have to have in this industry is thick skin and so he didn’t crush anything in me, at all. Nothing.”
Bailey, revealed in hindsight her approached work, but she did clarify it might not work for other actresses.
“It’s not typical its unconventional,” the actress said. “Like Tyler said, it could’ve put a bad taste in directors mouths. So I’m not advising anybody to do so, but somebody did it and it was me. “
Since Bailey’s leap of faith worked out, TMZ reports that she shot with Perry last week in Atlanta and she is set to appear in the final episode of season one of Sistas as a police officer. There’s also a chance she will star in season two.
Also, ever since her billboard was posted, Bailey has reportedly had 20 auditioins and has booked two roles. She also has additional upcoming auditions with “big-time directors.”
She says she is “incredibly grateful to Perry for giving her a boost.”