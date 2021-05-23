The Weeknd, Drake and more: Full 2021 Billboard Music Awards winners list

After his highly publicized Grammys snubs, The Weeknd swept the 2021 BBMAs

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards aired Sunday night on NBC, and captivated viewers with plenty of stars, emotional speeches and exciting musical performances.

Airing from Los Angeles, the 2021 Billboard Music Awards celebrated the best of music from the past year. Host Nick Jonas introduced audiences to major performances from Doja Cat and SZA, The Weeknd, Alicia Keys, P!nk and many more. Beyond the exhilarating performances, however, were some major awards wins for some of music’s biggest stars.

In this image released on May 23, The Weeknd performs for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp)

After a record-breaking year with his album, After Hours, The Weeknd took home one of the biggest awards of the night with Top Artist. The “Blinding Lights” singer also took home Top 100 Artist, Top Male Artist, Top R&B Artist, Top Male R&B Artist and more. In addition to receiving the Artist of the Decade award, Drake also went home with multiple awards this year, including Top Streaming Artist. Top R&B Female artist went to Doja Cat, who spent much of 2020 at the top of the charts with her hit songs like “Say So” and “Like That”.

Check out the winner’s list below:

Top Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top New Artist

Gabby Barrett

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Pop Smoke

Rod Wave

Top Male Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

AC/DC

AJR

BTS

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Dua Lipa

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

Justin Bieber

BTS

Megan Thee Stallion

Morgan Wallen

The Weeknd

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)

BLACKPINK

BTS

Ariana Grande

SB19

Seventeen

Top R&B Artist

Jhené Aiko

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

Doja Cat

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

Jhené Aiko

Doja Cat

SZA

Top Rap Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

Top Country Female Artist

Gabby Barrett

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Top Rock Artist

AC/DC

AJR

Five Finger Death Punch

Machine Gun Kelly

twenty one pilots

Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Top R&B Album

Jhené Aiko, Chilombo

Chris Brown & Young Thug, Slime & B

Doja Cat, Hot Pink

Kehlani, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t

The Weeknd, After Hours

Top Rap Song

24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “WHATS POPPIN”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, “Savage”

For the full list of winners from Sunday’s ceremony, you can head to Billboard’s official website, here.

