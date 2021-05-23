The Weeknd, Drake and more: Full 2021 Billboard Music Awards winners list
After his highly publicized Grammys snubs, The Weeknd swept the 2021 BBMAs
The 2021 Billboard Music Awards aired Sunday night on NBC, and captivated viewers with plenty of stars, emotional speeches and exciting musical performances.
Airing from Los Angeles, the 2021 Billboard Music Awards celebrated the best of music from the past year. Host Nick Jonas introduced audiences to major performances from Doja Cat and SZA, The Weeknd, Alicia Keys, P!nk and many more. Beyond the exhilarating performances, however, were some major awards wins for some of music’s biggest stars.
After a record-breaking year with his album, After Hours, The Weeknd took home one of the biggest awards of the night with Top Artist. The “Blinding Lights” singer also took home Top 100 Artist, Top Male Artist, Top R&B Artist, Top Male R&B Artist and more. In addition to receiving the Artist of the Decade award, Drake also went home with multiple awards this year, including Top Streaming Artist. Top R&B Female artist went to Doja Cat, who spent much of 2020 at the top of the charts with her hit songs like “Say So” and “Like That”.
Check out the winner’s list below:
Top Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Top New Artist
Gabby Barrett
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Pop Smoke
Rod Wave
Top Male Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
Top Female Artist
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Dua Lipa
Megan Thee Stallion
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group
AC/DC
AJR
BTS
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist
DaBaby
Drake
Dua Lipa
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
Top Streaming Songs Artist
DaBaby
Drake
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
Top Song Sales Artist
Justin Bieber
BTS
Megan Thee Stallion
Morgan Wallen
The Weeknd
Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)
BLACKPINK
BTS
Ariana Grande
SB19
Seventeen
Top R&B Artist
Jhené Aiko
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
Doja Cat
The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist
Jhené Aiko
Doja Cat
SZA
Top Rap Artist
DaBaby
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
Top Country Female Artist
Gabby Barrett
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Top Country Duo/Group
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Top Rock Artist
AC/DC
AJR
Five Finger Death Punch
Machine Gun Kelly
twenty one pilots
Top Latin Artist
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Top R&B Album
Jhené Aiko, Chilombo
Chris Brown & Young Thug, Slime & B
Doja Cat, Hot Pink
Kehlani, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t
The Weeknd, After Hours
Top Rap Song
24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “WHATS POPPIN”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, “Savage”
For the full list of winners from Sunday’s ceremony, you can head to Billboard’s official website, here.
