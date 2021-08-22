Afghan refugees arrive, temporarily, in northern Virginia

Many refugees who spoke to reporters declined to give their names

Hundreds of Afghan refugees are staying at a northern Virginia campus as they await relocation to a more permanent destination.

After arriving at Dulles International Airport Friday night, refugees spent the night at Northern Virginia Community College in Annandale, newsoutletsreport.

A college spokesperson said the refugees will stay at the campus anywhere from a few hours to a few days. Many refugees are destined for Fort McCoy in Wisconsin, Fort Bliss in Texas and Fort Lee in Virginia.

NVCC no longer needs volunteers or donations. 5404 Hoadly Road will accept items but they are not direly needed. We have storage units full of items we will distribute per Virginia order. Money donations always accepted under “refugee assistance”:https://t.co/Dy33gZqsmZ — Ya$meen Zargarpur (@yzargarpur) August 22, 2021

The Fairfax County Office of Emergency Management set up more than 500 cots in ballrooms and community rooms. As word of the refugees’ arrival spread, volunteers from the region’s Afghan community brought food, clothes, toiletries and other supplies and offered service as interpreters.

Some refugees described how they had to leave other family members behind. A man who fled with his 18-month-old son had to leave his wife and daughter behind because they lacked the proper paperwork.

In this handout image provided by the Ministry of Defence, a full flight of 265 people are evacuated out of Kabul by the UK Armed Forces on August 21, 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan. The British armed forces are evacuating UK citizens and eligible personnel out of the Afghan capital after the Taliban took control of the country last week. (Photo by Ben Shread/MoD Crown Copyright via Getty Images)

Many who spoke to reporters declined to give their names for fear that their family members in Afghanistan would face retaliation.

